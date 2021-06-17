Thursday, June 17:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30 p.m., as available, at St. James Catholic Church, Waverly. Meal is sponsored by North Barton Grange and will consist of ham/potato soup, crackers, mixed vegetables and applesauce. This will be takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church. Enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
BUG HUNT, 6-7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre, near the boat launch. Free. Nature guide Rich Hanlon will lead a 1/2 mile walk with bug stops along the way. Several kinds of nets will be used to get close-up looks at insects and bugs in the forest and in the river itself. For kids as well as lifelong bug enthusiasts. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “5 Man Trio.’” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Friday, June 18:
“WHY USE REUSABLE BAGS?” PROGRAM, 2-2:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Information session on importance of using reusable bags. Participants will be supplied with fabric markers and given free canvas tote bag. Supplies limited; RSVP by calling the library at (570) 888-2256.
DISTRIBUTION OF ART AGAIN KITS. The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will have kits distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Kits are available from 1-3 p.m. at the BCRAC office in Towanda or from 5-7 p.m. at Sayre Theatre during curbside popcorn sales. No cost; youths will use kit to create “glass” sculptures inspired by the works of Dale Chihuly. Contact Renae at ntpaie@bcrac.org to reserve your child’s kit.
Saturday, June 19:
GRAND OPENING OF VALLEY PLAYLAND, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Valley Playland, 2 River St., Athens. Music, hot dogs, drinks and visit from Johnny D’s ice cream truck. Please arrive by 11 a.m. for opening ceremony and ribbon cutting, followed by the joyous sights and sounds of children playing on the brand new, community built Valley Playland.
“A RETURN TO SINGING” VALLEY CHORUS CONCERT, 6:30 p.m., Athens Area High School Stadium. A celebration of song, featuring the Valley Chorus and the high school choirs from Athens, Sayre and Waverly. Free and open to all. Donations will be accepted and will be split between all the performing choirs. With a sponsorship by Guthrie, the concert will also be livestreamed.
PICNIC IN THE PARK, 6-8 p.m., Hilltop Pavilion (next to the Nature Center), Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Music by the McNett Country Band. Bring your own picnic dinner to eat while hearing a great performance and enjoying an evening outside. A $5 donation is requested per person. The Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park will have s’mores and beverages available for purchase. For more information, visit the Friends of Mt. Pisgah Facebook page or call the park office at (570) 297-2734.
Sunday, June 20:
QUEST FOR THE GREEN DRAGON, 8-9 a.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre, near the boat launch. Event by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection. Join Rich Hanlon for a one mile out-and-back walk along the north stretch of the Diahoga Trail, on a quest for the Green Dragon, a plant that resembles the wings of the mythical beast. Free. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
Monday, June 21:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Menu is hamburger on roll, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing to pick up dinner for person not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of grocery items will be available.
FREE FRESH PRODUCE POP-UP PANTRY, 2-4 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens.
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Music by “Flashback.” In event of rain, Muldoon Park concerts will be held at Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave. (chairs provided in church hall). Free. Public welcome.
Tuesday, June 22:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, June 23:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by Joe Lopreste. Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
VIRTUAL HOMEMADE GLITTER DEMONSTRATION, 10:30-11:30 a.m. with Family Resource Center. For virtual program link, email Joan at jes49@cornell.edu or Donna at div22@cornell.edu.
Thursday, June 24:
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by Robert Peak. Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
CHALK FUN, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., East Waverly Recreation Park, Ithaca Street, Waverly. Family Resource Center in Tioga County program for young children. Find FRC information online at tioga.cce.cornell.edu or facebook.com/FRCTioga.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
