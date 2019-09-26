Thursday, Sept. 26:
FREE COMMUNITY SUPPER, 4-6 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Meal includes sloppy joes, chips, tossed salad and assorted beverages. All are welcome.
PRESENTATION ON DECLUTTERING, 1-2 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Presented by Tioga Opportunities, Inc., and featuring Joan Sprague, formerly from the Broome County Office for the Aging. Program is free to attend, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a seat.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meetings on Oct. 10 and 24 and Nov. 14.
Saturday, Sept. 28:
INSPIRATIONAL CONCERT, 2 p.m., First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. The gospel group “Jericho Singers,” under the direction of George Lee, will perform a variety of inspirational music. Public welcome.
AUTHOR DISCUSSION/BOOK SIGNING, 1 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Author Jeanne Mackin will discuss her novel, “The Last Collection: A Novel of Elsa Schiaparelli and Coco Chanel.” Free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
MEETING OF INTEREST for youth and adults of all ages to participate in April 2020 passion play, “You Are the Christ!” to be held in Wellsboro. Meeting is free and open to all and will be held at 3 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Sunday, Sept. 29:
MOVIE SHOWING, 4-6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. A family-friendly animated adaption of “Pilgrim’s Progress,” but be aware there are some scenes that may be scary to young children. Nursery available for ages 0-3. No cost for admission. A free-will offering will be taken to help bring “Pilgrim’s Progress” to the mission field.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-9 a.m., Milan Methodist Church. Pancakes (regular and blueberry), sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
Tuesday, Oct. 1:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Prayer, Part 2,” presented by team. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
”STROKE: HOW TO RECOGNIZE, TREAT AND PREVENT” PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Presented by Allison Caccia, RN, BSN. Free and open to public. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
Wednesday, Oct. 2:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Oct. 3:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
FLU SHOT CLINIC, 10-11:30 a.m., Gillett Senior Center. Provided by Bradford County Manor. For more information, call Bradford County Manor at (570) 297-4111.
Friday, Oct. 4:
ZOMBIE NERF WARS, 6-7 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Bring your own Nerf guns and ammunition. This program is for ages 12 and up. Participants under age of 18 must wear safety glasses. For questions, contact staff member Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436. This program is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Oct. 5:
CHILI DINNER AND CONCERT, 5-7:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Chili dinner with all the fixings will be followed by a concert by the Mieczkowski Family. No cost for admission.
Sunday, Oct. 6:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 2 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Presentation on “Waterfalls of the Finger Lakes” by author and naturalist Roger Fulton. Free and open to the public.
SILVER ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road, Berwick Turnpike, East Smithfield. Special “One Accord!” worship service at 11 a.m. with special guests to help celebrate, a 25th anniversary dinner to follow the service. For more information, call the church at (570) 596-4003.
Tuesday, Oct. 8:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Son of God,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 9:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Oct. 9 through Nov. 20 (not on Oct. 23). With Waverly Family Resource Center. Free hands-on program in which children and parents make a recipe together. Recommended for ages 4-10. Children must be accompanied by parent or other adult. Call (607) 687-4020 before Oct. 4 to register.
