Thursday, Aug. 1:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Kay Band.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS, 1-3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Coupons for area farmers’ markets available for those age 60 and older with qualifying income. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 324.
Saturday, Aug. 3:
GUTHRIE THIRD ANNUAL FOOD, FARM AND FAMILY FESTIVAL, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. To promote the awareness and importance of food, exercise and using healthy, natural products. Free community event with family fun, food samples, cooking demonstrations, activities and more.
Monday, Aug. 5:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Meal includes sloppy joe on roll, macaroni salad, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall.) Music by “Magi” with Justin Bloss. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Monday, Aug. 5 – Wednesday, Aug. 7:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night (registration begins at 6 p.m.), Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Held by Waverly United Methodist Church and St. James Church. Theme is “Rome: Paul and the Underground Church.” For more information, call (607) 565-8650.
Tuesday, Aug. 6:
MAKE-UP KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION FOR ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT. Please call (570) 888-7766, ext. 1260, for an appointment. Along with child to be registered, parents should bring child’s birth certificate, immunization records and two proof of residence.
Wednesday, Aug. 7:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Kids’ Night with “Doc Possum.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by “Basin Street Jazz Band.” Free admission.
Thursday, Aug. 8:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Meal includes ham, potato salad, vegetable, applesauce, bread, dessert and beverage. Hosted by AUMC Women.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, open 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Small supply of basic groceries available. Must be resident of Athens or Sayre school districts to be eligible. Registration during pantry hours; I.D. required for all clients.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “MR2.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW VISIT, 6:30 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Saturday, Aug. 10:
BRADFORD COUNTY SUMMER PARKS SERIES EVENT, 1-6 p.m., Round Top Park, Athens Township. Hosted by Endless Mountains Heritage Region. Free and family-friendly event. Valley R/C model airplane show and demonstrations from 1-3 p.m., music, Ross Park Zoomobile from 2-5 p.m., corn hole tournament, guided hikes of Round Top trails and more. Food available. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs.
BARCLAY MOUNTAIN HERITAGE DAY, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., community grounds next to LeRoy Heritage Museum, 257 Mill St., LeRoy. Held rain or shine. Free admission and free parking. Day will highlight the mountain and educate visitors about its history. For more information, visit www.leroyheritage.org/2019-event or call (570) 364-5003.
Monday, Aug. 12:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall.) Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Patterson Building at Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
