Thursday, April 15:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30 p.m. (as available) at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. This is takeout only and will be served from the white garage behind the church. Guests should enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs. The menu will be roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert.
Friday, April 16:
FREE ART AGAIN ART KITS PICKUP, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (or by appointment), Bradford County Regional Arts Council office, 601 Main St., Towanda, or from 5-7 p.m. at the Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., during curbside popcorn. Area children can get this kit at no cost and learn to make pop art, inspired by the works of Andy Warhol. To reserve a kit or make an appointment, call (570) 268-2787 (ARTS) or email ntpaie@bcrac.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT BIKE, beginning at 6 p.m., Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome. Dish-to-pass dinner at 6 p.m., music from “A01” from 7-8 p.m. and an evangelistic message by Todd Frutchey following the music. Hosted by Christian Motorcyclist Association. All are invited for food, fellowship, music and a good message. Bring your bike or car, whichever you want. For more information, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.
Saturday, April 17:
CHICKEN BBQ, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Athens Borough Fire Hall, 2 S. River Street. Cost is $7 per half chicken. Proceeds benefit the Brad Gilbert Memorial Golf Tournament and Scholarships.
COMMUNITY BRICK INSTALLATION. More than 40 dedicatory bricks will be installed at the plazas at Keystone Theatre and Sayre Theatre by Bradford County Regional Arts Council. Installation at 10 a.m. at the Keystone Theatre and at 2:30 p.m. at the Sayre Theatre. All are welcome to attend and see your brick (or a friend’s) be placed.
BOOK SIGNING, 1-3 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Historian Peter Gordon will sign copies of his recent book, “An Evergreen Companion: Touring Owego’s Historic Cemetery.” Due to COVID, this will be a signing only, there will be no reading or discussion. Attendees must be masked and keep social distancing protocol. For more information, visit Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.
Monday, April 19:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken, dressing and gravy, baked corn, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing to pick up dinners for family members not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small quantity of food will be available.
Thursday, April 22:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP DINNER, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hot dogs, baked beans, fruit and packaged dessert. Meal is takeout only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in each vehicle. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending upon available supply.
EARTH DAY HERB GARDENING, 2:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre.
Friday, April 23:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
Saturday, April 24:
SAYRE BOROUGH CLEAN UP EVENT, 9-11 a.m. Meet at Howard Elmer Park in downtown Sayre (across from the hospital) at 9 a.m. to receive instructions and bags, which will be provided. Please bring your own gloves. All are invited to participate in this community service event.
ANNUAL DIAHOGA TRAIL EARTH DAY CLEANUP, 1-3 p.m., meet at pavilion at Sayre Riverfront Park. Rain date is Sunday, April 25 from 1-3 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather. For more information, contact Linda Politi at politilinda@gmail.com.
DRUG TAKE BACK DAY 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., CASA-Trinity Owego, 72 North Ave., Owego, and Spencer Fire Department, 41 N. Main St., Spencer. Public can drop off unwanted, unused or expired medications (prescription and over-the-counter) to be disposed of safely, no questions asked.
Sunday, April 25:
HYGIENE POP UP PANTRY, noon until gone, parking lot of Hughes Notary Services, 706 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. Limit one bag per person; first come, first serve. Personal care and hygiene items will be available. Event held by Liz Terwilliger and Community Solutions.
HAM AND SCALLOPED POTATOES DINNER, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. Drive through/take out. Menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and butter and applesauce. Donations appreciated.
VOLUNTEER RECRUITMENT AND PLANNING EVENT FOR WYSOX HAUNTED HOUSE, 2-4 p.m., at the haunted house pavilion, 22537 Route 187, Wysox. Pizza and drinks provided; finger food dish to pass is encouraged. Anyone age 14 and older who is interested in volunteering at this year’s event is encouraged to attend. Minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Volunteers may be able to claim community service credit. For more information, visit http://www.BOOinc.org or call (570) 485-4472.
Monday, April 26:
POP UP FOOD PANTRY, 11 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free food giveaway for those in need, sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
