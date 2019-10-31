Thursday, Oct. 31:
TRUNK-OR-TREAT, 6-7:30 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. With multiple Valley churches and Athens Township Volunteer Fire Co. participating. Event will have snacks, candy and fun.
WAVERLY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER HALLOWEEN PARTY, 10 a.m.-noon, Inspire S-VE, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Come play in costume. There will be games, stories and crafts.
Friday, Nov. 1:
BOOK SIGNING, by horror fiction author Pamela Morris, at Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. She will discuss her recent book releases, “The Witch’s Backbone,” and “Because, Spiders.” Open to public. For more information, visit Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.
Saturday, Nov. 2:
BLOCK PARTY, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. All ages welcome.
PANCAKE SUPPER, 4:30-8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Department. Donation. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, homemade doughnuts, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and milk.
STAR GAZING AND S’MORES, 6-9 p.m., Nature Center at Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. There will be telescopes for star gazing and participants will be making and enjoying fireside s’mores. Fun event for all ages. For more information, call park office at (570) 297-2734.
Sunday, Nov. 3:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 2 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Pam Page will talk about her recent trip to the Scandinavian countries, most particularly Sweden. Refreshments will be available. Free and open to the public.
Monday, Nov. 4:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken and biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dining hours.
Tuesday, Nov. 5:
INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM ABOUT CARANTOUAN GREENWAY, 6 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Carantouan Greenway President Marty Borko will discuss the group and its role in the community. Free and open to the public.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Jesus and His Life Celebrated in Our Worship,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Nov. 6:
GRAND OPENING OF DIAHOGA TRAIL, along the Susquehanna River, beginning at 10 a.m. at the trailhead near the boat launch at Riverfront Park in Sayre. Public is invited to attend and take a community walk along the trail.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Nov. 7:
FILM SHOWING, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. The film, “Lee & Grant,” will be shown, giving a personal look at two iconic leaders of the Civil War. Free and open to the public.
ALZHEIMER’S PRESENTATION, 1-3 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Alzheimer’s Association will provide an overview of legal documents and review of financial issues and options. Free to attend, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot.
Friday, Nov. 8:
O’TANNENBAUM EXHIBIT OPENS, Tioga County Historical Society, 110 Front St., Owego. Annual holiday display and silent auction runs through Dec. 14. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.tiogahistory.org or call (607) 687-2460.
Sunday, Nov. 10:
REDEEMER RECITAL SERIES, 3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The Mark Twain Chorus, under the direction of Dave Cloyd, will present a concert of melodies from the past and present. The concert is free and open to the public. The church’s 14-bell carillon in the church bell tower will be played just prior to the start of the recital.
Tuesday, Nov. 12:
BINGO FOOD DRIVE, 6-8 p.m., South Waverly Community Hall.
DISASTER PREPAREDNESS PRESENTATION, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities, Inc., to teach citizens valuable skills on how to prepare, respond and recover from natural or man-made disasters. Free to attend, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Creation and De-Creation,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
PUBLIC MEETING to hear information in “Penn’s Parks for All” report, gleaned from results of a two-year study seeking public input on the future of Pennsylvania’s state parks. Meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Pisgah State Park Nature Center, Troy. Representatives from the Bureau of State Parks and Mt. Pisgah State Park will be on hand to discuss the report and its findings. Public invited to attend.
Wednesday, Nov. 13:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE FOR SENIORS, 11 a.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Free music for adults age 60 and older. “The Len Souto Gypsy Band” will play. For more information or to make reservations for lunch following the performance, please call (570) 395-3108.
Friday, Dec. 6:
REMEMBRANCE TREE LIGHTING, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Towanda. Towanda VFW Post No. 1568, along with the American Legion, will be honoring veterans from Bradford County as part of a Wreaths Across America tribute. The tree will be decorated with dogtags with names of Bradford County veterans and their branch of service. Anyone wishing to have a dogtag placed on the tree, contact Vicki Wells at (570) 250-0688. Deadline for reserving dogtags is Nov. 1. Dogtags are provided free of charge.
