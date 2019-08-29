Thursday, Aug. 29:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The meal includes hot dogs, macaroni salad, desserts and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A basic supply of groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
”AN INTRODUCTION TO THE MUELLER REPORT,” 6 p.m., Community Room of the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Free and open to public. Presented by David Fortune.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
Friday, Aug. 30:
OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY COMMUNITY VIGIL, 7-8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square gazebo, downtown Owego. Open house and memorial luminary decorating at 7 p.m., and tribute begins at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome; kid-friendly. Hosted by CASA-Trinity and Tioga County ASAP.
Monday, Sept. 2:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes pulled pork on roll, pasta salad, chips, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
NICHOLS OLD HOME DAY, Kirby Park, Nichols. Hosted by Roki Community Club. Parade at 10 a.m. Flag ceremony at 11 a.m. Music by Kirby Band at 11:15 a.m. Park entertainment from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids activities, live entertainment and more.
Tuesday, Sept. 3:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre.
CLASS FOR THOSE INTERESTED IN BECOMING CATHOLIC OR CATHOLICS WHO WOULD LIKE A “REFRESHER” ON THEIR FAITH, 6 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. For more information or to register for classes, contact Carol Meyer at (570) 888-9594. Access is through the west door at the back of school building.
Wednesday, Sept. 4:
SUMMER PARK SERIES, 5-7 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by Don Streeter. Food available. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs. Hosted by Sayre Business Association.
PUBLIC MEETING to review the draft 2020 Bradford County Hazard Mitigation Plan, 6:30 p.m. at Bradford County Progress Authority Building, Suite 2, located at 1 Elizabeth St., Towanda. The meeting will review sections of the draft 2020 plan update and public is invited to provide comments on the draft plan.
Saturday, Sept. 7:
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., The Salvation Army, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For families in Athens, Sayre and Waverly. Please bring photo I.D. (if address isn’t current on I.D., please bring any current letter with correct address).
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL HISTORY FAIR, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., grounds of the Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. History displays, re-enactors, live music and food. Free admission. Featuring new exhibit, “A History of Scouting in Sayre.”
DOVES IN THE PARK, 1-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Featuring the Dove Community Art Project and fun family activities. Face painting. Free ice cream to the first 75 participants. Free to the public. Rain location will be Patterson Building Auditorium on Guthrie’s Sayre campus. Sponsored by Bradford County Abuse and Rape Crisis Center.
FAMILY STORYTIME/BLOCK PARTY, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Family storytime at 10 a.m., with block party to follow. Mellie the therapy dog will be visiting. Free; all ages welcome to attend. Registration is not required.
FREE SPORTSMAN BANQUET, North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 North Rome Road, Rome. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m. Information available from time door opens until dinner. Following dinner will be a Deer Forest Management presentation by Dan Rhodes of the Bradford County Conservation District and “Voices of the White Tail” with professional sportsman Steve Rockey. Wildlife mounts on display. Grand prize to be given away will be a crossbow. For questions or more information, contact Don Ammerman at (570) 888-9900. Hosted by the church’s men’s “Gents” ministry.
Sunday, Sept. 8:
OVERDOSE AWARENESS VIGIL AND 10TH ANNUAL WALK FOR RECOVERY, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Eldridge Park, Elmira. Hosted by CASA-Trinity. Memorialize and remember family and friends who lost their battle with addiction and those who are in recovery. Candlelighting and moment of silence. Speakers, music, kids activities and more.
Monday, Sept. 9:
VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSALS BEGIN for the chorus’ Christmas concert. Practice will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room, 1 Frederick St., Waverly. Rehearsals will be held every Monday night.
Tuesday, Sept. 10:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “The Faith Journey,” with presenters Carol Meyer and team. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Sept. 11:
SUMMER PARK SERIES, 5-7 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Audioactive.” Food available. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs. Hosted by Sayre Business Association.
Saturday, Sept. 14:
4TH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE, Round Top Park, Athens Township. Registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations welcome to help fund the event; mail to Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 1766 Elmira St., #204, Sayre, PA 18840. For more information, find Valley Suicide and Awareness on Facebook.
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley Playland, Athens. Free hot dogs, crafts and more. Hosted by Friends of Valley Playland.
REDEDICATION OF THE DOUGHBOY STATUE, 1-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Under the leadership of Sayre Historical Society, doughboy statue will be rededicated 100 years from original unveiling. Local veterans and families of the 12 young men from Sayre who died during military service in World War I will be in attendance. For more information on the ceremony, visit www.sayrehistoricalsociety.org and Facebook. Please bring your own lawn chair.
PATRIOTS IN THE PARK, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Event is free for all active servicemen and women, veterans and their families. Program includes the presentation of two Quilts of Valor. Lunch provided by Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park. For questions, call the park office at (570) 297-2734.
Sunday, Sept. 15:
REDEEMER RECITAL SERIES, “MARK TWAIN’S MUSIC BOX,” 3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. A program of live music, drama, mystery and comedy for young and old alike. Featuring vocal soloists/narrators Franc Laux and Ivy Walz, and pianist Larry Hoey. Free and open to the public.
OLDE TIME CRUISE-IN AND FAMILY DAY, beginning at 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center, Warren Center. Free admission. No entry fee for car show. Music by Andy Boardman. Food available. Donations greatly appreciate; proceeds benefit a local person(s) in need. For more information, contact (570) 395-3221 or email wcpacruisein@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 17:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Divine Revelation: Scripture, Tradition and Authority in the Church,” with presenter John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Sept. 18:
SUMMER PARK SERIES, 5-7 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Event will be Battle of the Bands, featuring Athens, Sayre and Waverly bands. Food available. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs. Hosted by Sayre Business Association.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, 85 Rescue St., Ulster.
