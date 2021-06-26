Saturday, June 26:
THIRD ANNUAL SAYRE STREET FAIR, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Desmond Street, downtown Sayre. Held by Sayre Business Association. Downtown businesses, vendors, food, children’s activities, Young Entrepreneurs Street Fair, entertainment and more.
RAILROAD HERITAGE DAY, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. Continuation of the Gary Severn collection sale of model train cars, RR lanterns and firetrucks. On the train station lawn. Gary’s sister donated his collection to be sold to benefit the Sayre Historical Society. For more information, call (570) 882-8221 or visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org.
MADONNA’S PET FOOD DRIVE CELEBRATION, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Proceeds will benefit Bradford County Humane Society and Stray Haven. BCHS will have kittens available for adoption. Dr. Davenport, new veterinarian from Athens Animal Hospital, will be there for a meet and greet. Dog and cat food and litter donations accepted. Sweet Sharlene’s will give small ice cream cone to children age 12 and under with a donation of a bag of pet food. Live music on stage with “East Meets West.” Bellydancer Yasmin from California. Raffle tickets for sale. Bring your own lawn chairs. Attendees are asked to wear mask and observe social distancing.
AUTHOR READING, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Arts Council Gallery, 179 Front St., Owego. Diane R. Wiener will read from her new poetry chapbook, “Flashes and Specks.” The reading can also be accessed on Zoom at https://syracuseuniversity.zoom.us/j/98763044729.
CLASSIC CAR SHOW AND CONCERT, 5-8 p.m., Eldridge Park, 96 Eldridge Park Drive, Elmira. Free admission. Ride the rides, enjoy the views of classic cars, grab a snack and hear some music. Hosted by Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society. Music by “Doc Possum.”
Sunday, June 27:
”THINK LIKE A BEAVER” PROGRAM, 8-9 a.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre (near the boat launch). Hosted by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection. Free. Join nature guide Rich Hanlon for a short walk on the uneven river cobbles that line the river’s banks. Explore the banks of the Susquehanna River for signs of their presence, and learn how the beaver has adapted to life along the river’s banks. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
Monday, June 28:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Glen, 58 Moore St., Waverly. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free. Public welcome. Waverly Glen concerts are held under covered pavilion.
MAKE A TERRARIUM, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Waverly Glen, 85 Moore St., Waverly. Family Resource Center in Tioga County program for young children. Find FRC information online at tioga.cce.cornell.edu or facebook.com/FRCTioga.
Tuesday, June 29:
GAMES IN THE GARDEN, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library/Tioga Point Museum, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Join us in the library garden for games and activities for children of all ages. Space is limited; registration is required. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to reserve your spot. In event of rain, program may be rescheduled.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Wednesday, June 30:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by “The Dixie Kats.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
”WHAT ANIMAL LEFT THIS TRACK?” PROGRAM, 1-2 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Program on wildlife tracks and tracking of Pennsylvania animals. Participants will have opportunity to make an animal track T-shirt (please bring own shirt). Free, but registration is required; register by calling the park office at (570) 297-2734. Participation is limited.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK/FIREWORKS, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by the Kirby Band, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own lawn chairs. In event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.
Thursday, July 1:
THE NEEDHAMS IN CONCERT, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. A free-will offering will be taken to support the ministry of The Needhams. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
Saturday, July 3:
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS DISPLAY, 9:30 p.m., Sayre Borough. Musical soundtrack on 95.3 FM and www.953thebridge.com. Donations toward cost of fireworks can be dropped off at Sayre Borough Hall, 110 W. Packer Ave., Sayre.
PENN-YORK VALLEY KIDS FISHING DERBY, Sayre Pond, Brock Street, Sayre. Registration starts at 8 a.m., fishing from 9:15-11 a.m. Prizes awarded from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (age groups are 3-6, 7-10 and 11-14). Free event for area children ages 3-14 (all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). Food trucks available for participants and their families. Sponsored by the Athens, Sayre and Waverly Business Associations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.