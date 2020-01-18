Monday, Jan. 20:

VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSALS BEGIN, 6:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, West Pine Street, Athens. The remaining rehearsals for the upcoming Valley Chorus spring concert will be held at the Waverly High School music room. Cost is $10 to join and music will be available. Kevin Doherty Jr. is director and Leslie Damiano is pianist/accompanist. New members welcome.

