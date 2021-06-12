Sunday, June 13:
FLAG DAY CEREMONY, 1 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Hosted by Sayre and Towanda Elks Lodges. Please bring your own lawn chair.
NATURE WRITING/SKETCHING, 8-9 a.m., Destiny Kinal Trail loop, just north of Riverfront Park, Sayre. Participants invited to walk the 1/4 mile trail and sketch or write about what inspires them along the path. Pencil and paper provided, or bring your own if you prefer. Gather at Riverfront Park near the boat launch. Led by nature guide Rich Hanlon. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
Tuesday, June 15:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, June 16:
AUTHOR DISCUSSION, via Zoom, 6 p.m. Hosted by Bradford County Library. Local author Lori Duffy Foster will discuss her new novel, “A Dead Man’s Eyes.” The program is free and open to the public. Contact the library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom information.
Thursday, June 17:
BUG HUNT, 6-7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre, near the boat launch. Free. Nature guide Rich Hanlon will lead a 1/2 mile walk with bug stops along the way. Several kinds of nets will be used to get close-up looks at insects and bugs in the forest and in the river itself. For kids as well as lifelong bug enthusiasts. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “5 Man Trio.’” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
