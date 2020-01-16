Thursday, Jan. 16:
PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER, 9:30-11 a.m., Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice for $4. Proceeds will directly benefit activities of the Valley Active Living Center. For more information, call (570) 888-2387.
TAKEOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Cost is $8. Takeouts only.
Monday, Jan. 20:
VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSALS BEGIN, 6:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, West Pine Street, Athens. The remaining rehearsals for the upcoming Valley Chorus spring concert will be held at the Waverly High School music room. Cost is $10 to join and music will be available. Kevin Doherty Jr. is director and Leslie Damiano is pianist/accompanist. New members welcome.
