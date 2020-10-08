October 8
FOOD PANTRY: “Feed My Sheep” Food Pantry will be open on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to Noon and 4 to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients. Please note: Distribution will be from the large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE MEAL: A free fellowship meal will be held Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious take out only dinner will be available from the Valley Rotary Club. Menu is Meatball Sub with Macaroni Salad and Dessert. Pick-up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
October 11
SUSQUEHANNA RIVER TRAIL WALK: Change is as constant for the wildlife of the Susquehanna River as it is for the busy lives we lead. A look at the adaptations of some plants and animals along the trail reveals that the river, like an artist, is constantly shaping and reshaping the sediment, rocks, and forests that line its banks. Enjoy this one-mile guided walk along the Diahoga Trail starting at Riverfront Park in Sayre, Pa. on Sunday Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. Meet near the boat launch. If you have questions about this event, contact Rich Hanlon at RHANLON@SUSUMC.ORG or 412-992-6648.
