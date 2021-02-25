Thursday, March 4:

DOUG’S FISH FRY TO GO, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Takeouts only. To benefit Camp Lackawanna. Pre-orders are not necessary, but if you wish to pre-order, call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, by 4 p.m. (please do not call the church). For more information, visit dougsfishfry.com.

Load comments