Thursday, March 4:
DOUG’S FISH FRY TO GO, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Takeouts only. To benefit Camp Lackawanna. Pre-orders are not necessary, but if you wish to pre-order, call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, by 4 p.m. (please do not call the church). For more information, visit dougsfishfry.com.
