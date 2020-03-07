Saturday, March 7:

INDOOR RUMMAGE SALE, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. To benefit Boy Scout Troop No. 4019.

Saturday, March 7 – Sunday, March 8:

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S “CINDERELLA,” Sayre High School. Presented by Sayre High School Drama Department. March 7 at 7 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m. General admission is $12, admission for students and seniors is $8.

Wednesday, March 11:

TIOGA COUNTY JOB FAIR, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Terra Cotta Owego (Treadway), Route 17C, Owego. For more information, contact the Tioga County Career Center at (607) 687-8504 or (607) 687-8483.

Thursday, March 12:

LASAGNA DINNER, 4-6:30 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Cost is $8. Includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Eat in or carry out.

Friday, March 13:

BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.

Saturday, March 14:

TRIVIA NIGHT to support the Sayre High School sports teams. Sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. At 6 p.m. at SHS cafeteria; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $30 per team, with a limit of six people per team. Payment is due at time of sign-up; cash or check only. Make checks payable to “Sayre Redskin Club.” Deadline to sign up is March 7. Contact redskinclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook. Prizes are $100 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third place.

GUN RAFFLE, 6 p.m. until done, Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. Tickets are $40 per person (limited amount). Includes all you can eat and drink. Get tickets at the Sayre VFW Post No. 1536.

Thursday, March 26:

RABIES VACCINATION CLINIC, 6-8 p.m., Waverly Village Barn, 81 Spring St., Waverly. Open to cats, dogs and ferrets. There is a $10 suggested donation. Pre-register at www.health.ny.gov/go2clinic/54. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Bring any past rabies shot records. For questions, call Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8600.

Friday, March 27:

BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.

