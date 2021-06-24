Thursday, June 24:
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by Robert Peak. Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
CHALK FUN, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., East Waverly Recreation Park, Ithaca Street, Waverly. Family Resource Center in Tioga County program for young children. Find FRC information online at tioga.cce.cornell.edu or facebook.com/FRCTioga.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Saturday, June 26:
THIRD ANNUAL SAYRE STREET FAIR, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Desmond Street, downtown Sayre. Held by Sayre Business Association. Downtown businesses, vendors, food, children’s activities, Young Entrepreneurs Street Fair, entertainment and more.
RAILROAD HERITAGE DAY, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. Continuation of the Gary Severn collection sale of model train cars, RR lanterns and firetrucks. On the train station lawn. Gary’s sister donated his collection to be sold to benefit the Sayre Historical Society. For more information, call (570) 882-8221 or visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org.
MADONNA’S PET FOOD DRIVE CELEBRATION, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Proceeds will benefit Bradford County Humane Society and Stray Haven. BCHS will have kittens available for adoption. Dr. Davenport, new veterinarian from Athens Animal Hospital, will be there for a meet and greet. Dog and cat food and litter donations accepted. Sweet Sharlene’s will give small ice cream cone to children age 12 and under with a donation of a bag of pet food. Live music on stage with “East Meets West.” Bellydancer Yasmin from California. Raffle tickets for sale. Bring your own lawn chairs. Attendees are asked to wear mask and observe social distancing.
AUTHOR READING, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Arts Council Gallery, 179 Front St., Owego. Diane R. Wiener will read from her new poetry chapbook, “Flashes and Specks.” The reading can also be accessed on Zoom at https://syracuseuniversity.zoom.us/j/98763044729.
CLASSIC CAR SHOW AND CONCERT, 5-8 p.m., Eldridge Park, 96 Eldridge Park Drive, Elmira. Free admission. Ride the rides, enjoy the views of classic cars, grab a snack and hear some music. Hosted by Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society. Music by “Doc Possum.”
Sunday, June 27:
“THINK LIKE A BEAVER” PROGRAM, 8-9 a.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre (near the boat launch). Hosted by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection. Free. Join nature guide Rich Hanlon for a short walk on the uneven river cobbles that line the river’s banks. Explore the banks of the Susquehanna River for signs of their presence, and learn how the beaver has adapted to life along the river’s banks. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
Monday, June 28:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Glen, 58 Moore St., Waverly. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free. Public welcome. Waverly Glen concerts are held under covered pavilion.
MAKE A TERRARIUM, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Waverly Glen, 85 Moore St., Waverly. Family Resource Center in Tioga County program for young children. Find FRC information online at tioga.cce.cornell.edu or facebook.com/FRCTioga.
