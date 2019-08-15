Thursday, Aug. 15:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes sloppy joes, macaroni salad, baked beans and desserts.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Boots.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Friday, Aug. 16:
”UNUSUAL NEWS OF BRADFORD COUNTY, PART II,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
FREE CONCERT, 6 p.m., Big Flats Library, 78 Canal St., Big Flats, N.Y. The musical group “Diamondback Rattlers” will be performing bluegrass music. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.
Saturday, Aug. 17:
CLEAR THE SHELTERS EVENT, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly. National campaign in which participating shelters discount and waive adoption fees for animal adoptions.
Saturday, Aug. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 18:
”THE TRAVELING TALLEYS” CONCERTS, Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Concerts on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. All are invited to come out and relax for an uplifting, inspirational time of worship. For questions, call Pastor Steve Dygert at (607) 565-9593.
Monday, Aug. 19:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hot dog on roll (with lots of condiments), potato, beans, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall.) Music by “5 Man Trio.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, Aug. 21:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by The Kirby Band. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 22:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, rolls, fruit cocktail, beverage and dessert. All are invited to come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “1 Better.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Saturday, Aug. 24:
HISTORY UNDER THE STARS PROGRAM, 7-9 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 N. Lehigh Avenue, Sayre. Admission is free; donations accepted. Musical prelude by Maria Sanphy and small chamber orchestra, followed by program, “Howard Elmer Park: A Jewel in the Center of Sayre,” presented by Sayre historian James Nobles.
BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES SUPPORTING FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE LIFESPAN EVENT, 1-4 p.m., Larnard Hornbrook Park, Ulster. Everyone welcome; no charge. Giveaways, games, snacks, activity stations, music and information on community resources. For more information, contact Angie Vought at (570) 265-1760.
VISION SCREENING FOR CHILDREN, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., South Creek Lions Club, Route 14, Gillett. For children ages 6 months to 18 years of age. No appointment necessary. Two certified vision screeners from Endless Mountains Eye Care will conduct screenings. Results available same day. For more information, contact Mindy Sterling at (717) 406-9275.
Sunday, Aug. 25:
SPAGHETTI DINNER, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Warren Center Community Building. All-you-can-eat spaghetti with bread, salad, drink and dessert. Donation only. Takeouts available. Basket raffle will also be held. Proceeds benefit Northeast Bradford Cross Country.
Monday, Aug. 26:
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC WITH FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER, 10 a.m. at Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Young children can bring their teddy bears and their lunch and enjoy at picnic. For more information, call Joan Shultz of the FRC at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
Friday, Aug. 30:
OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY COMMUNITY VIGIL, 7-8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square gazebo, downtown Owego. Open house and memorial luminary decorating at 7 p.m., and tribute begins at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome; kid-friendly. Hosted by CASA-Trinity and Tioga County ASAP.
Thursday, Sept. 3:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre.
Saturday, Sept. 7:
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL HISTORY FAIR, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., grounds of the Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. History displays, re-enactors, live music and food. Free admission. Featuring new exhibit, “A History of Scouting in Sayre.”
Sunday, Sept. 8:
OVERDOSE AWARENESS VIGIL AND 10TH ANNUAL WALK FOR RECOVERY, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Eldridge Park, Elmira. Hosted by CASA-Trinity. Memorialize and remember family and friends who lost their battle with addiction and those who are in recovery. Candlelighting and moment of silence. Speakers, music, kids activities and more.
Saturday, Sept. 14:
4TH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE, Round Top Park, Athens Township. Registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations welcome to help fund the event; mail to Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 1766 Elmira St., #204, Sayre, PA 18840. For more information, find Valley Suicide and Awareness on Facebook.
REDEDICATION OF THE DOUGHBOY STATUE, 1-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Under the leadership of Sayre Historical Society, doughboy statue will be rededicated 100 years from original unveiling. For more information on the ceremony, visit www.sayrehistoricalsociety.org and Facebook.
Wednesday, Sept. 18:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, 85 Rescue St., Ulster.
Friday, Sept. 20:
”COAL MINING IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA: ITS HISTORY AND METHODS,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Saturday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 22:
PENNSYLVANIA HERITAGE FESTIVAL, Heritage Village Farm Museum at Alparon Park, Route 14, Troy. Free admission. Family fun, historic buildings and demonstrations, shopping, food, flea market and non-profit organizations sharing their mission. Special exhibits include Civil War encampment and wedding, Troy Heritage Garden Club Flower show, Phydeaux’s Flying Flea Circus and Wahoo Medicine Show, and American Girl doll exhibit.
Saturday, Sept. 28:
WAVERLY FALL FEST, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Waverly Ball Park, Waverly. Food, vendors and activities for entire family. Hosted by Waverly Business Association.
