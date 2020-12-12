Saturday, Dec. 12:
NORTH POLE DELIVERY SERVICE, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. Drop off your letters to Santa, take your own picture with a Christmas backdrop and pick up Make Your Own Christmas Card kit. Hosted by Athens Business Association. Additional days and times for the event are Monday, Dec. 14 from 2-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 2-4 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 18 from 2-4 p.m.
VIRTUAL VISIT WITH SANTA, 1-2 p.m., online via Zoom. Presented by Waverly Free Library. Join us for a virtual visit with Santa from his workshop. Register using this link: https://bit.ly/2Hrvfno. Santa will read stories and chat with participants.
ONLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT BY THE ORCHESTRA OF THE SOUTHERN FINGER LAKES (OSFL), 7:30 p.m. On Facebook and YouTube. Featuring holiday concert favorite music. For anyone needing technical assistance viewing the concert videos, contact the OSFL office at info@osfl.org or (607) 936-2873.
Monday, Dec. 14:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or download the American Red Cross app.
Tuesday, Dec. 15:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or download the American Red Cross app.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 2-6 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or download the American Red Cross app.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Death and the Resurrection of Jesus,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Thursday, Dec. 17:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., as available, St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Christmas menu is roast turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and dessert. Serving will be takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church; enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
GROCERY GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY, 2-3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. You must pre-register for this event by calling (570) 888-2270 on Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-noon and Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
ANNUAL RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE IN MEMORY OF DONALD AND GRACE CASTELLUCCI, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Owego Elks 1039, 223 Front St., Owego. There will also be the annual homemade rigatoni and meatball dinner served to donors (this year the dinner will be takeout only instead of eat in, due to the COVID pandemic). There will be a collection of food donations for Tioga County Rural Ministry and cash donations in memory of Donald and Grace Castellucci for TCRM. Hosted by Donald Castellucci Jr. in memory of his parents.
Friday, Dec. 18:
THE VALLEY CHORUS VIRTUAL CONCERT VIDEO, located online at www.valleychorus.org or the Facebook page of The Valley Chorus. “The Hallelujah Chorus” will be released on this date. Donations accepted, and can be made online or mailed to The Valley Chorus, P.O. Box 145, Athens, PA 18810.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or download the American Red Cross app.
Saturday, Dec. 19:
LIVE NATIVITY, 6-8 p.m., East Smithfield United Methodist Church, Church Street. Join in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Live Nativity will feature The Christmas Story being read every half hour, Christmas caroling and warm refreshments.
DRIVE-THRU OF THE FIRST CHRISTMAS, 10 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Enter via the driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue, and stay in your car. Instructions will be provided.
DRIVE BY TO SEE SANTA, 1-3 p.m., Spencer Van Etten Elementary School. Hosted by Community Fire and Rescue Dept. 24. Santa will be in front of the school for a drive-by sighting. Please do not stop or get out of vehicles, as to follow COVID-19 safety measures and practicing social distancing.
ONLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT BY THE ORCHESTRA OF THE SOUTHERN FINGER LAKES (OSFL), 7:30 p.m. On Facebook and YouTube. Special 2020 version of annual holiday concert. For anyone needing technical assistance viewing the concert videos, contact the OSFL office at info@osfl.org or (607) 936-2873.
