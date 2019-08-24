Saturday, Aug. 24:
HISTORY UNDER THE STARS PROGRAM, 7-9 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 S. Lehigh Avenue, Sayre. Admission is free; donations accepted. Musical prelude by Dr. Maria Sanphy and small chamber orchestra, followed by program, “Howard Elmer Park: A Jewel in the Center of Sayre,” presented by Sayre historian James Nobles. Please bring your own lawn chair.
CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION, marking 100 years at the American Legion, beginning at 12 p.m., Sayre American Legion, 171 Cayuta St., Sayre. Food, music, door prizes, games and more. Attendees can come help celebrate, as well as find out how to become a member of the American Legion family.
BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES SUPPORTING FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE LIFESPAN EVENT, 1-4 p.m., Larnard Hornbrook Park, Ulster. Everyone welcome; no charge. Giveaways, games, snacks, activity stations, music and information on community resources. For more information, contact Angie Vought at (570) 265-1760.
VISION SCREENING FOR CHILDREN, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., South Creek Lions Club, Route 14, Gillett. For children ages 6 months to 18 years of age. No appointment necessary. Two certified vision screeners from Endless Mountains Eye Care will conduct screenings. Results available same day. For more information, contact Mindy Sterling at (717) 406-9275.
Sunday, Aug. 25:
SPAGHETTI DINNER, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Warren Center Community Building. All-you-can-eat spaghetti with bread, salad, drink and dessert. Donation only. Takeouts available. Basket raffle will also be held. Proceeds benefit Northeast Bradford Cross Country.
Monday, Aug. 26:
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC WITH FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER, 10 a.m. at Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Young children can bring their teddy bears and their lunch and enjoy at picnic. For more information, call Joan Shultz of the FRC at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A basic supply of groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
Friday, Aug. 30:
OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY COMMUNITY VIGIL, 7-8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square gazebo, downtown Owego. Open house and memorial luminary decorating at 7 p.m., and tribute begins at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome; kid-friendly. Hosted by CASA-Trinity and Tioga County ASAP.
Thursday, Sept. 3:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre.
Saturday, Sept. 7:
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL HISTORY FAIR, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., grounds of the Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. History displays, re-enactors, live music and food. Free admission. Featuring new exhibit, “A History of Scouting in Sayre.”
DOVES IN THE PARK, 1-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Featuring the Dove Community Art Project and fun family activities. Face painting. Free ice cream to the first 75 participants. Free to the public. Rain location will be Patterson Building Auditorium on Guthrie’s Sayre campus. Sponsored by Bradford County Abuse and Rape Crisis Center.
FREE SPORTSMAN BANQUET, North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 North Rome Road, Rome. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m. Information available from time door opens until dinner. Following dinner will be a Deer Forest Management presentation by Dan Rhodes of the Bradford County Conservation District and “Voices of the White Tail” with professional sportsman Steve Rockey. Wildlife mounts on display. Grand prize to be given away will be a crossbow. For questions or more information, contact Don Ammerman at (570) 888-9900. Hosted by the church’s men’s “Gents” ministry.
Sunday, Sept. 8:
OVERDOSE AWARENESS VIGIL AND 10TH ANNUAL WALK FOR RECOVERY, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Eldridge Park, Elmira. Hosted by CASA-Trinity. Memorialize and remember family and friends who lost their battle with addiction and those who are in recovery. Candlelighting and moment of silence. Speakers, music, kids activities and more.
Saturday, Sept. 14:
4TH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE, Round Top Park, Athens Township. Registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations welcome to help fund the event; mail to Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 1766 Elmira St., #204, Sayre, PA 18840. For more information, find Valley Suicide and Awareness on Facebook.
REDEDICATION OF THE DOUGHBOY STATUE, 1-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Under the leadership of Sayre Historical Society, doughboy statue will be rededicated 100 years from original unveiling. Local veterans and families of the 12 young men from Sayre who died during military service in World War I will be in attendance. For more information on the ceremony, visit www.sayrehistoricalsociety.org and Facebook. Please bring your own lawn chair.
PATRIOTS IN THE PARK, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Event is free for all active servicemen and women, veterans and their families. Program includes the presentation of two Quilts of Valor. Lunch provided by Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park. For questions, call the park office at (570) 297-2734.
Sunday, Sept. 15:
OLDE TIME CRUISE-IN AND FAMILY DAY, beginning at 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center, Warren Center. Free admission. No entry fee for car show. Music by Andy Boardman. Food available. Donations greatly appreciate; proceeds benefit a local person(s) in need. For more information, contact (570) 395-3221 or email wcpacruisein@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 18:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, 85 Rescue St., Ulster.
Friday, Sept. 20:
”COAL MINING IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA: ITS HISTORY AND METHODS,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Saturday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 22:
PENNSYLVANIA HERITAGE FESTIVAL, Heritage Village Farm Museum at Alparon Park, Route 14, Troy. Free admission. Family fun, historic buildings and demonstrations, shopping, food, flea market and non-profit organizations sharing their mission. Special exhibits include Civil War encampment and wedding, Troy Heritage Garden Club Flower show, Phydeaux’s Flying Flea Circus and Wahoo Medicine Show, and American Girl doll exhibit.
Saturday, Sept. 28:
WAVERLY FALL FEST, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Waverly Ball Park, Waverly. Food, vendors and activities for entire family. Hosted by Waverly Business Association.
AUTHOR DISCUSSION/BOOK SIGNING, 1 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Author Jeanne Mackin will discuss her novel, “The Last Collection: A Novel of Elsa Schiaparelli and Coco Chanel.” Free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.