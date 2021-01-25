Tuesday, Jan. 26:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Annointing of the Sick,” presented by Toni Ballenstedt. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, Jan. 27:
FACEBOOK LIVE VIRTUAL TOWN HALL MEETING, 6 p.m., for Barton, Nichols and Tioga Center residents. Hosted on Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TiogaOpportunities). Residents and community leaders can share and discuss ideas, identify challenges they are facing and connect with others in the community. All residents invited to learn about and become involved in the next phases of the Tioga Tells project. For more information on Tioga Tells and view the Year One and COVID-19 Impact survey results, visit www.tiogaopp.org/news.
ONLINE PROGRAM WITH BEN CORT, 9-11 a.m. Second of two sessions. Cort, author of “Weed, Inc.,” will give program on impact and prevention measures with marijuana legalization and communication efforts for parents and communities around marijuana language. To register for the event, visit the Tioga County ASAP Facebook page.
