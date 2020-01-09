Sunday, Jan. 12:

LITCHFIELD FIRE COMPANY BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., Litchfield Fire Hall, 1391 Hill Road, Litchfield.

Thursday, Jan. 16:

TAKEOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Cost is $8. Takeouts only.

Load comments