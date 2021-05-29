Saturday, May 29:
MT. PISGAH SWIMMING POOL COMPLEX OPENS, Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Open on a limited basis. Pool will be open Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31. Pool will be open the weekends of June 5-6 and June 12-13. The pool will open daily beginning Saturday, June 19. Pool hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m., depending upon the weather. For more information, please contact the park office at (570) 297-2734.
“YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN,” 8-10 p.m., Gibson Theatre, Elmira College. Free and open to the public. In order to maintain social distancing, seating is limited to 100 patrons; reservations can be made at https://forms.gle/2437yLjwjxZikemz9. Attendees must receive confirmation of reservation by email. Per New York state guidelines, social distancing and face coverings will be required by attendees, as well as strict adherence to the requirements. Show is suitable for general audiences, ages 8 and up.
Monday, May 31:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 12-1 p.m., outside Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (across from library, in the parking lot). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Held rain or shine. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Saturday, June 5:
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM OPENS, 103 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. Featured exhibit for the 2021 season is “Downtown: A History of Sayre’s Business Community.” Museum is open Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call (570) 882-8221 or visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org.
Sunday, June 6:
TOMMY ROCCO CONCERT, 6 p.m., on the Green in East Smithfield. Tommy Rocco will sing and play guitar, performing his original country gospel songs. In event of rain, concert will be held in sanctuary of East Smithfield Federated Church. Free to public; a love offering will be collected. Bring your own lawn chair. For questions, call Bernie at (570) 596-3202.
Monday, June 7:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout meal with menu of beef and gravy over noodles, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for a family member not in attendance should come after 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food items will be available.
Tuesday, June 8:
FREE DRIVE-BY COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany garage, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is hamburger, hot dog, macaroni salad and rice pudding.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, June 9:
VIRTUAL “SUN SAFETY” PROGRAM with Tioga County Health Department, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For virtual program link, email Joan at jes49@cornell.edu or Donna at div22@cornell.edu.
