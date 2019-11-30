Saturday, Nov. 30:
MODEL TRAIN DAY, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sayre Historical Society, 103 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. Free admission. Railroad memorabilia, Lionel train display and Lego trains and railroad artist James Mann.
17TH ANNUAL SLEEPOUT TO BENEFIT THE BRIDGE OF PENN-YORK VALLEY CHURCHES. Runs through Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. In parking lot of Guthrie Desmond Street practice (formerly Newberry’s). To raise funds and awareness for those in need in our community.
FREE POETRY WORKSHOP, 12-2 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Writing prompts, poem samples, writing supplies and encouragement will be provided for those wishing to write poems. RSVP to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or just drop in. All ages are welcome.
Sunday, Dec. 1:
SAYRE ELKS LODGE ANNUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE to honor the memory of those members who have passed away this year, starting at 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Friends and family members are encouraged to attend.
Monday, Dec. 2:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, salad, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dining time.
Tuesday, Dec. 3:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Ministry of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Dec. 4:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Friday, Dec. 6:
ATHENS MINI GLOW, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens.
CHAIR YOGA CLASS FOR SENIORS, 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Additional classes on Monday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Led by Beth Herbst. No cost for classes, though donations to the library are appreciated. Attendance at all classes is not mandatory; participants can attend as few or many classes as they wish.
REMEMBRANCE TREE LIGHTING, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Towanda. Towanda VFW Post No. 1568, along with the American Legion, will be honoring veterans from Bradford County as part of a Wreaths Across America tribute. The tree will be decorated with dogtags with names of Bradford County veterans and their branch of service.
LIGHTS ON THE RIVER FESTIVAL, 5-8:30 p.m., downtown Owego. Evening with family-friendly activities, visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, strolling musicians, decotrated trees, carolers, live reindeer, ice carving and more. Holiday lighting at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 – Sunday, Dec. 8:
ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning, and Kids Rockwell Art Lab, 36 E. Market St., Corning. Admission is free to all ages during this holiday event. Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. On Dec. 7 only, visitors can enjoy cookie decorating and winter games from 3-6 p.m. (no registration necessary for this free experience). For more information, visit https://rockwellmuseum.org/events/holiday-open-house-2019/.
Sunday, Dec. 8:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Featuring holiday crafts for all ages. Free and open to the public.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAM, “A PIECE OF CHRISTMAS,” will be held at 6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens.
Monday, Dec. 9:
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens.
Tuesday, Dec. 10:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Death and Resurrection of Jesus,” presented by Cindy Holdridge. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Dec. 11:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Friday, Dec. 13:
TINSEL ‘N LIGHTS, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly.
Saturday, Dec. 14:
”CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS,” 9 a.m.-noon, in front of Sayre Theatre. Hosted by WATS-WAVR. Individuals, businesses, schools and community groups, and churches are invited to make monetary contributions or donations of unwrapped toys for the less fortunate girls and boys of the area.
VISIT FROM SANTA, 10-11:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Free and open to public. Santa will read holiday stories and listen to each’s child’s Christmas wishes. Parents can take photos of their child with Santa. Crafts, activities and light refreshments; each child will receive a book to take home.
