Through Aug. 14:
BOOK SALE, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. In downstairs conference room. Monday through Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7:
THIRD ANNUAL ANTIQUE APPRAISAL DAY AND TRUNK AUCTION, Sayre Historical Society Museum, South Lehigh Avenue, downtown Sayre. Registration for appraisals starts at 9:30 a.m. Appraisals at 10 a.m.; trunk and treasure auction to follow. Visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org to register or for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 7 – Sunday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 15:
“NOISES OFF,” presented by the Winding River Players, at Sayre Area High School, 331 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For reservations, call (607) 873-2920 or visit Facebook @WindingRiverPlayers for online ticket sales (online processing fees apply).
Friday, Aug. 13:
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Friday, Aug. 13 – Saturday, Aug. 14:
RUMMAGE SALE, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Aug. 13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (bag sale). Masks are required to enter the building. For more information, please call (570) 888-2270.
MT. PISGAH WESLEYAN CHURCH’S BENEVOLENCE RUMMAGE SALE. Aug. 13 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Aug. 14 (bag sale day) from 8 a.m.-noon. Lunch options will be available, including sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, homemade goodies and more. Drop off days for the sale are Monday, Aug. 9-Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Funds raised go to support the church’s benevolence fund to help struggling individuals in the community. For more information, contact Michelle at (570) 596-4337 or check the church’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.