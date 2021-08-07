Through Aug. 14:

BOOK SALE, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. In downstairs conference room. Monday through Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7:

THIRD ANNUAL ANTIQUE APPRAISAL DAY AND TRUNK AUCTION, Sayre Historical Society Museum, South Lehigh Avenue, downtown Sayre. Registration for appraisals starts at 9:30 a.m. Appraisals at 10 a.m.; trunk and treasure auction to follow. Visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org to register or for more information.

Saturday, Aug. 7 – Sunday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 15:

“NOISES OFF,” presented by the Winding River Players, at Sayre Area High School, 331 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For reservations, call (607) 873-2920 or visit Facebook @WindingRiverPlayers for online ticket sales (online processing fees apply).

Friday, Aug. 13:

SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.

Friday, Aug. 13 – Saturday, Aug. 14:

RUMMAGE SALE, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Aug. 13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (bag sale). Masks are required to enter the building. For more information, please call (570) 888-2270.

MT. PISGAH WESLEYAN CHURCH’S BENEVOLENCE RUMMAGE SALE. Aug. 13 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Aug. 14 (bag sale day) from 8 a.m.-noon. Lunch options will be available, including sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, homemade goodies and more. Drop off days for the sale are Monday, Aug. 9-Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Funds raised go to support the church’s benevolence fund to help struggling individuals in the community. For more information, contact Michelle at (570) 596-4337 or check the church’s Facebook page.

