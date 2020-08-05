August 6
A Homeschool Used Curriculum Sale will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Keystone Roller Rink. Homeschoolers are invited to buy, sell or trade used curriculum and books.
Those who wish to sell can arrive after 4 p.m. to set up. You will need to bring a table, or you can set up on the floor. We will be taking donations to cover the cost of renting the rink. To reserve a spot, contact Alexandra Campbell: (570) 423-0662 or Vickie Suarez: (570) 888 6778.
This event can help our local growing homeschooling community!
FREE MEAL: The Waverly United Methodist Church is hosting a community free meal Thursday August 6, 2020 from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Meals are take-out only.
August 7
FRIDAY NIGHT BIKES: Friday Night Bikes will be at the Lowman Christian Church on Route 60 in Lowman, N.Y. on August 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a free fellowship meal from 6 p.m. to 7 [p.m., music from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and sharing of the word from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is invited and you don’t need to be a biker to attend. For more information, call Dan Earl at 607-425-8408.
August 7 and August 8
YARD SALE: The Sayre-Athens Lioness Yard Sale will be held at 248 Vista Drive, Sayre on *Friday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and *Saturday, Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hundreds of new and like new items including lamps, pottery, books, dolls, decorating, kitchen items, purses, and holiday items. *Weather permitting. The rain dates are Aug. 14 and 15.
August 8
YARD SALE: The Athens Wesleyan Church will host its 2nd Annual AWC Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 8 beginning at 8 a.m. All proceeds will go toward the church’s upcoming projects, including the playground and landscaping. All attendees as well as anyone in the community is invited to reserve a spot for this event. Call the church at 570-888-6734 for information and details or stop by to pick up a flyer from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays.
CHICKEN/RIB DINNER: The Waverly Methodist Men’s Club will be holding a deive through chicken and rib barbecue on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the church parking lot on Waverly Street They are selling full meals consisting of half chicken or rib, macaroni salad, cole slaw, beans, roll and cake or meat only, starting at 11 a.m. and running until it’s gone.
August 12
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZEN’S LUNCHEON CANCELLED: The Aug. 12 Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon at Sayre American Legion 283 has been cancelled due to corvid conditions and extreme hot weather. Sorry for this inconvenience. For more information, contact Dick Biery at 570-888-3088.
August 13
FOOD PANTRY: “Feed My Sheep” Food Pantry will be open on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: Distribution will be from the large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: A free fellowship meal will be held Thursday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner will be available from the Athens United Methodist Women. Menu is pulled pork sandwich, macaroni salad, vegetable, and brownie. Please watch for signs to pick up and stay in your vehicle.
