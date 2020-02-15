Sunday, Feb. 16:

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 8-11 a.m., Sayre VFW. Cost is $10 per person. Includes coffee, bacon, sausage.

Saturday, March 14:

TRIVIA NIGHT to support the Sayre High School sports teams. Sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. At 6 p.m. at SHS cafeteria; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $30 per team, with a limit of six people per team. Payment is due at time of sign-up; cash or check only. Make checks payable to “Sayre Redskin Club.” Deadline to sign up is March 7. Contact redskinclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook. Prizes are $100 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third place.

