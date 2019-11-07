Thursday, Nov. 7:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
FILM SHOWING, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. The film, “Lee & Grant,” will be shown, giving a personal look at two iconic leaders of the Civil War. Free and open to the public.
ALZHEIMER’S PRESENTATION, 1-3 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Alzheimer’s Association will provide an overview of legal documents and review of financial issues and options. Free to attend, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot.
Friday, Nov. 8:
O’TANNENBAUM EXHIBIT OPENS, Tioga County Historical Society, 110 Front St., Owego. Annual holiday display and silent auction runs through Dec. 14. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.tiogahistory.org or call (607) 687-2460.
Saturday, Nov. 9 – Sunday, Nov. 10:
OPEN HOUSE AND RIFLE SIGHT-IN DAYS, Sayre Sportsmen’s Club. Both days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Covered rifle range and trap and skeet fields will be open. Check out the new sporting clay course. Open to the public. Food will be available for purchase.
Sunday, Nov. 10:
REDEEMER RECITAL SERIES, 3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The Mark Twain Chorus, under the direction of Dave Cloyd, will present a concert of melodies from the past and present. The concert is free and open to the public. The church’s 14-bell carillon in the church bell tower will be played just prior to the start of the recital.
Tuesday, Nov. 12:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Church of the Epiphany hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes Thanksgiving meal turkey casserole, rolls, cabbage salad, pistachio salad, fruit cocktail, desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a traditional homecooked meal and fellowship before Thanksgiving.
BINGO FOOD DRIVE, 6-8 p.m., South Waverly Community Hall.
DISASTER PREPAREDNESS PRESENTATION, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities, Inc., to teach citizens valuable skills on how to prepare, respond and recover from natural or man-made disasters. Free to attend, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Creation and De-Creation,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
PUBLIC MEETING to hear information in “Penn’s Parks for All” report, gleaned from results of a two-year study seeking public input on the future of Pennsylvania’s state parks. Meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Pisgah State Park Nature Center, Troy. Representatives from the Bureau of State Parks and Mt. Pisgah State Park will be on hand to discuss the report and its findings. Public invited to attend.
Wednesday, Nov. 13:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. Guest speaker will be geologist Nik Deems, speaking on “Mantle Mylonites: Observing Deformation in the Mantle.” Regular business meeting to follow. Open to public. New members welcome; for more information, visit www.chehannarocks.com.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
INDOOR FARMERS MARKET, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre. Held Wednesdays until Dec. 18.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE FOR SENIORS, 11 a.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Free music for adults age 60 and older. “The Len Souto Gypsy Band” will play. For more information or to make reservations for lunch following the performance, please call (570) 395-3108.
