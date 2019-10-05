Saturday, Oct. 5:
CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until gone, Sayre American Legion, 171 Cayuta St., Sayre. Cost is $6 for half and $8 for dinner.
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP VOLUNTEER FIRE CO. CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m., Northeast ATV, 3226 Elmira St., Sayre. Dinner includes choice of two sides: coleslaw, baked beans or macaroni salad.
BRADFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY FALL RABIES CLINIC, 10 a.m.-noon, Athens Township Building, 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre. Cost is $8; vaccination certificates are written for one year (if a previous signed certificate is produced, a three-year certificate will be written). Cats must be in carriers and dogs on leashes. Athens Animal Hospital will be providing the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the Bradford County Humane Society.
Wednesday, Oct. 9:
BENEFIT SPAGHETTI DINNER AND MEAT RAFFLE, 5-7 p.m., Athens American Legion, 103 Public St., Athens. Desserts for sale. Adults, $8, and children 10 and under, $4. All proceeds benefit local veterans. Tickets available at C&N Bank, 428 S. Main St., Athens, or at the door.
Thursday, Oct. 10:
DOUG’S FISH FRY TO GO, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Seating available in church’s Fellowship Hall. There will also be a bake sale. Proceeds benefit the VUPC Building & Grounds Committee. Pre-orders are not necessary, but if you wish to pre-order, call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, by 4 p.m. (please do not call the church office with orders). Major credit cards accepted.
Friday, Oct. 11 – Saturday, Oct. 12:
FALL RUMMAGE SALE, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Oct. 11 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12 (bag day) from 8 a.m.-noon. Free parking in the church lot.
Saturday, Oct. 12:
NORTH BARTON GRANGE FALL FESTIVITY, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. Food, vendors, music, square dancing, pedal tractor pulls, kids activities and much more. Free admission.
Thursday, Oct. 17:
GREATER VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FALL AUCTION AND TASTES OF THE VALLEY, The LOOM, 439 Waverly St., Waverly. Tastes of the Valley from 5:30-7 p.m. and auction at 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of Valley Playland. Tickets are $12; limited number available. Tickets available from any GVCC board of director or at the chamber office.
