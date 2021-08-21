Saturday, Aug. 21:
ANNUAL RIVERFEST, John B. Merrill Parkway, Towanda. Amusement rides, food, fun, games, entertainment and more. Free admission. Fireworks will be held at dusk.
CHICKEN BBQ: The Waverly First Baptist has rescheduled their chicken BBQ for Saturday, August 21st from 11 until gone.
Sunday, Aug. 22:
BLESSING OF THE BACKPACKS, 1:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. An ice cream social will follow. All are invited to a back to school Blessing of the Backpacks (briefcases, laptops, electronic devices, etc.). For more information, call (570) 888-2412.
CONCERT ON THE GREEN, 6 p.m., the Green in East Smithfield. Bev McCann and Friends will be in concert. A love offering will be collected to benefit the featured artists. In event of inclement weather, concert will be held in the sanctuary of the Federated Church, corner of Church and Main streets in East Smithfield.
Monday, Aug. 23:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Glen, 58 Moore St., Waverly. Music by “Susquehanna Country Club.” Free. Public welcome. Waverly Glen concerts are held under covered pavilion.
CONCERT IN KIRBY PARK, Nichols. Music by “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” a dance band that is part of the Kirby Band. Free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chair.
Tuesday, Aug. 24:
”STORIES WITH MUSIC” CONCERT, 6-7 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes’ String Quartet will present “Ferdinand the Bull.” Free and open to all ages.
Through Aug. 25:
FOURTH ANNUAL STUFF THE BUS CAMPAIGN. Community can donate school supplies or money to help students in need in the Athens, Sayre and Waverly school districts to help students get ready for the return to the classroom. Bus is located in Valley Energy parking lot, 523 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
Wednesday, Aug. 25:
FREE POP UP FOOD PANTRY, 11 a.m.-gone, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Through Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m. (please note change of time), Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by “The Kirby Band.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Thursday, Aug. 26:
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
COMMUNITY SUPPER: The Church of the Redeemer, located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre invites you to their drive-thru Community supper from 4 p.m. until gone. The meal will consist of Spanish Rice, bread and dessert. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Thursday, Aug. 26 – Saturday, Aug. 28:
TRASH TO TREASURE SALE at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St., Athens. Thursday, Aug. 26, 1 to 6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 28 (bag day, $2 to fill a bag), 9 to 11 a.m. Unvaccinated people are asked to wear a mask.
Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28:
WAVERLY LIONS USED BOOK SALE, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, Waverly United Methodist Church. Sale is jointly sponsored by the Waverly Lions Club and Waverly Methodist Mens Club. Proceeds will be equally divided between the Waverly Free Library and the Waverly Methodist Church Benevolence Fund. To donate books, contact Larry Parks at (607) 565-7321; Larry Ward at (607) 565-7285; Dick Maslin at (607) 565-2315; or the church office at (607) 565-8650. Please, no Reader’s Digest or encyclopedia sets.
Sept. 1-30:
STUFF THE BUS FOR CHOP (CHILD HUNGER OUTREACH PARTNERS), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, at the former TOPS Market, 448 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. In memory of Jaymz Maurice Altieri (Sept. 23 2005 – May 5, 2021). Fill the bus food drive; non-perishable food items can be donated. For more information, contact Bill Snyder III at (570) 497-7398 or Liz Terwilliger at (570) 731-0822.
Saturday, Sept. 11:
6TH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE, Riverfront Park, Sayre. Registration at 10 a.m. Walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations will be accepted and will help fund the event. Donations can also be mailed to Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 1766 Elmira St., #204, Sayre, PA 18840.
