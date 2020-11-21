Sunday, Nov. 22:
THANKSGIVING DINNER, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. Takeout/drive-through only. Donations accepted. Meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and applesauce.
Monday, Nov. 23:
FREE FOOD/POP UP PANTRY, 12 p.m. until gone, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre.
Tuesday, Nov. 24:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Recreation,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 2-6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Bentley Creek, 13545 Berwick Turnpike. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Friday, Nov. 27:
22ND ANNUAL SAYRE BOROUGH CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m., downtown Sayre. Theme is “Light Up the Night.” Spectators and participants are asked to please keep social distancing. Watch live at www.morning-times.com.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-5:30 p.m., Warren Center Municipal Building, 3 Schoolhouse Road, Warren Center. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6:
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Free admission for all ages.
Ongoing:
REGISTRATION FOR 2020 GUTHRIE SAYRE TURKEY TROT. The race will be virtual this year, due to Covid-19. Participants are asked to register for the event, then walk or run a 5K distance anytime during Thanksgiving week. Proceeds will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which helps provide financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities. Visit https://www.guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot for more information and to register for the race. Registration will close on Nov. 28. Those who register by Nov. 21 will receive a commemorative race t-shirt.
