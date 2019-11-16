Saturday, Nov. 16:
HAM AND TURKEY PARTY, 5-9 p.m., J.E. Wheelock Hose Co., Milltown. There is a $5 donation; no one under age 21 admitted. Games, raffles and refreshments.
HUNTERS’ BREAKFAST, 4-11 a.m., North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. All hunters and public welcome. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, toast or sausage gravy with biscuit, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Sunday, Nov. 17:
ANNUAL HOLIDAY AUCTION FUNDRAISING EVENT for J.E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1 of the Waverly/Barton Fire District will be held at the fire station, 94 William Donnelly Industrial Parkway, Waverly. Doors open at noon. New merchandise, basket raffles, food, homemade desserts and more. Proceeds will benefit and support our communities for equipment purchases and training of firefighters.
Thursday, Nov. 21:
PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice for $4. All proceeds will directly benefit activities of the Valley Active Living Center. For more information, call the center at (570) 888-2387.
Saturday, Nov. 23:
TRIVIA NIGHT, sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. At 6 p.m. in Sayre High School cafeteria. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 16. Join us for trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $5 per person (limit of six people per team); payment due at time of signup. Cash or check only; make checks payable to Sayre Redskin Club. Prizes are $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. Contact redskinsclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook.
HAM DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION, 3-6 p.m., Barton Community Club. Ham, potatoes, vegetable, cabbage salad, dessert and beverage. Dinner is $9; half dinner is $5. Takeouts available. Drawing at 6 p.m. (need not be present to win).
NICHOLS AMERICAN LEGION AND AUXILIARY ANNUAL TURKEY PARTY, 6-9 p.m., Nichols American Legion Post No. 1624, 119 Dean St., Nichols. Cost is $6, which includes turkey sandwich, beverage and snacks. Raffles, games of chance, pie table and door prizes. Items won can’t be opened on site.
Thursday, Nov. 28:
13TH ANNUAL SAYRE TURKEY TROT, beginning in front of Sayre Theatre, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Free Kids Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. (ages 10 and under). USATF Certified 5K course for teams and individuals at 10 a.m. For additional race information/registration, visit www.sayreturkeytrot.com. Last-minute registration and early packet pickup on Nov. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Patterson Auditorium on Guthrie Campus. Proceeds benefit Guthrie Cancer Care Fund.
Friday, Dec. 6:
ATHENS ROTARY CLUB 18TH ANNUAL MINI GLOW LUMINARIES, in partnership with Athens Business Association. Purchase luminaries in memory or in honor of someone special; luminaries will be lit this night at 6 p.m. in Tioga Square, downtown Athens. Proceeds benefit Athens Rotary Club community projects, including the Foreign Exchange Program. Cost is $5 for one luminary, $10 for three luminaries and $15 for five luminaries. Make checks payable to Athens Rotary Club; payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 222, Athens, PA 18810 or dropped off at the Morning Times in Sayre. Contact any club member or call Ashley at (570) 888-9643 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.