Saturday, Sept. 7:

BRAD BAILEY MEMORIAL KICKBALL TOURNAMENT, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Waverly Little League fields (behind Lincoln Street Elementary School). Auction, corn hole, food, vendors and activities. Funds raised will go to a scholarship at Waverly High School for a graduate going to college for human services.

CHICKEN/RIB BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until gone, Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Eat-ins or takeouts.

Sunday, Sept. 8:

7TH ANNUAL MONROETON FIRE CO. RODEO, Mountaineer Park, Monroeton (junction of Route 220 and Route 414). Gates open at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. Little Buckaroo Rodeo at 1 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $5 for seniors ages 62 and older, $15 for ages 16-61, $5 for children ages 5-15 and free for ages 4 and under. Active military personnel admitted free (must show military I.D.). Tickets available at Fulmer Bros. Tire Service in Sayre; Shaffer’s Feed Mill in Monroeton; Shores Sisters in Wysox; Bradco Printers in Troy; Canton Independent Newspaper in Canton; Carstar DG Nicholas in Wyalusing; and Sullivan Review in Dushore. For more information, call Merle Bair at (570) 265-8647.

Monday, Sept. 9:

PASTA BUFFET FUNDRAISER for Valley Relief Council, 5-8 p.m., Beeman’s Restaurant, Elmira Street, Athens Township. Pre-sale tickets are $10 each; available at Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria and Sayre Public Library. For questions, call (570) 423-9617.

Friday, Sept. 13:

DOUG’S FISH FRY FUNDRAISER, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Church fellowship hall will be open for seating. Orders will be taken from the truck or by calling ahead (until 4 p.m.) at (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. Proceeds will benefit the Waverly Family Resource Center in Waverly, which focuses on child/parent activities and events.

Saturday, Sept. 21:

CHICKEN BARBECUE, Sayre Elks. Chicken halves and full dinners available and ready at 10:30 a.m.

Load comments