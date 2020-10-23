Friday, Oct. 23:
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLIST ASSOCIATION FRIDAY NIGHT BIKE, hosted by Windham Center Community Church, off Highway 187, just south of Cotton Hollow Road, 35 Church Lane, Rome. Dish-to-pass meal from 6-7 p.m. Music by “Thunder” from 7-7:30 p.m. and a message from 7:30-8 p.m. Come out and bring your bike if you have one, or your car. All are welcome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.
Saturday, Oct. 24:
TRICK, TREAT AND SHOP ATHENS, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Athens. Participating businesses will be passing out treats for little ones. Grand opening of Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with treats, pumpkin painting, and at 2 p.m., a costume contest for ages 0-18 (those age 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult). Hosted by Rise and Shine Community Center and Athens Business Association.
POETRY READING, via Zoom, 11 a.m. Presented by Bradford County Library. Poetry reading by Carrie Hooper from her new book, “Away From Home. No cost, but registration required; email the library at bclibrary@bradfordco.org or call the library at (570) 297-2436. Registrations taken up to one hour before the program.
Monday, Oct. 26:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH POP UP PANTRY, from noon until all food is distributed, Sayre Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre (across the bridge from TOPS Market).
Tuesday, Oct. 27:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Music Room of Epiphany School, Sayre. Access is through the west door at the back of the building, where there is parking. Social distancing observed and masks worn. Topic is “Mary, Our Blessed Mother,” presented by Maureen Wright.
Thursday, Oct. 29:
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Athens Borough.
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Sayre Borough.
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Village of Waverly.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens.
Friday, Oct. 30:
TRUNK ‘N TREAT, 6-7:30 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Outdoor event; event will be canceled in the event of rain.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6-8 p.m., parking lot of Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads (1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike, outside East Smithfield).
Saturday, Oct. 31:
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 5-7 p.m., Athens Township.
