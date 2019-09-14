Saturday, Sept. 14:

WILAWANA OLD HOME DAY, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilawana Community Hall. Large flea market, silent auction, bake sale and rummage sale. Refreshments will be sold. Benefit the Wilawana Methodist Church. For more information, call Shirley at (607) 565-4627.

Thursday, Sept. 19:

TAKE-OUT SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Spaghetti, two large meatballs, tossed salad and Italian bread for $8. Open to the public.

Saturday, Sept. 21:

HARVEST DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Menu is roasted turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, harvard beets, green beans, squash, coleslaw and dessert. Adults are $10, children ages 6-12 are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Takeout available. No ticket pre-sales or reservations. Contact the church office at (570) 888-2241 for more information. All proceeds benefit church programs.

CHICKEN BARBECUE, Sayre Elks. Chicken halves and full dinners available and ready at 10:30 a.m.

CHICKEN AND PULLED PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Valley/Waverly Masonic Lodge F.&A.M. No. 350, County Route 60, Chemung. Chicken half or pulled pork; halves are $8 and dinners are $9.

Load comments