Friday, Feb. 28:

BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.

Friday, March 6 – Sunday, March 8:

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S “CINDERELLA,” Sayre High School. Presented by Sayre High School Drama Department. March 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m. General admission is $12, admission for students and seniors is $8.

Friday, March 13:

BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.

Saturday, March 14:

TRIVIA NIGHT to support the Sayre High School sports teams. Sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. At 6 p.m. at SHS cafeteria; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $30 per team, with a limit of six people per team. Payment is due at time of sign-up; cash or check only. Make checks payable to “Sayre Redskin Club.” Deadline to sign up is March 7. Contact redskinclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook. Prizes are $100 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third place.

Friday, March 27:

BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.

