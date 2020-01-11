Ongoing:
FOOD DRIVE, through Feb. 29. South Creek Lions Club has collection boxes in Gillett at Shedden’s, Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank and Dollar General. Items collected will go to the local food pantry to help those in need. Items will be collected weekly; only non-perishable food items, please.
Saturday, Jan. 11:
BLOCK PARTY AND STORY TIME, beginning at 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. All ages welcome.
Monday, Jan. 13:
WINTERFEST COMMUNITY WALK, 6-8 p.m., starting at Island Pond, Sayre. Walk will move along the Island Pond walking route, visiting historical sites celebrating Sayre and its history. Art, writing and science projects from Sayre Area School District students will be on display in various businesses throughout the downtown area. Hosted by Sayre Area School District, Sayre Business Association and Guthrie. Free hot chocolate provided.
Tuesday, Jan. 14:
STORY TIME – “STONE SOUP,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Young children can enjoy a story, along with a craft, with the Family Resource Center.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Letters and Revelation,” presented by John Schoonover. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Jan. 15:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Friday, Jan. 17:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL AND FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Held the third Friday of each month.
Saturday, Jan. 18:
BENEFIT FOR LOCAL TEEN, 3-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Benefit to help with medical expenses for Evan Davies, a 9th-grade student at Waverly High School who is undergoing leukemia treatments. Music by “Chronicles,” a contemporary Christian music/positive blues rock band. Free coffee, hot chocolate and snacks during concert.
BOOK DISCUSSION/AUTHOR SIGNING, 2-4 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Regional author Kathy Corse will read from and discuss her recent book, “All That I Had.” For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
Tuesday, Jan. 21:
BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Sacraments,” presented by John Moliski. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS SEMINAR FOR TIOGA COUNTY, 1-2 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Owego Tax Assessor Cheri Grenier will give a presentation on common property tax exemptions for which Tioga County residents may be eligible. Free to public, but reservations are required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to RSVP.
Wednesday, Jan. 22:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Jan. 23:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hamburg sandwiches, green beans, cole slaw, dessert and beverage. All are invited to come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
