Saturday, July 24:
KAYAK PADDLE PROWL, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Stephen Foster Lake at Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Participants need to supply their own kayak and have previous kayaking experience. Event will focus on lake’s aquatic plants and wildlife. Please be sure your kayak has a launch permit prior to event. For more information on this free event, contact the park at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
FREE CONCERT, 5-8 p.m., Eldridge Park, Elmira. Music by “Diana and the Crew.”
Sunday, July 25:
“HUNTERS OF THE ANIMAL KINGDOM: SNAKES AND FROGS,” 8 a.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre (near the boat launch). Join nature guide Rich Hanlon for a look at the lives and habitats of frogs and snakes that live along the Susquehanna River banks. Free.
HOMETOWN HERO: PRAISE AND RECOGNITION SERVICE, 11 a.m., Wysox Presbyterian Church, 22953 Route 187, Wysox. Special service of appreciation for Wysox Volunteer Fire Company and local Penelec members, following a fire at the home of Jim and Loretta Stevens, in which these local companies displayed true heroism. Casual luncheon to follow. All are welcome.
Monday, July 26:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Glen, 58 Moore St., Waverly. Music by Charlie Trudeau. Free. Public welcome. Waverly Glen concerts are held under covered pavilion.
Tuesday, July 27:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Performance by Tom Knight Puppets. Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, July 28:
FREE POP UP FOOD PANTRY, 11 a.m.-gone, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Through Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).
FREE FRESH PRODUCE POP UP PANTRY, noon-2 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. Multiple family pick up is allowed. No restrictions.
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by “Smith & Baker.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER BLUEBERRY PICKING, 5-6 p.m., Blueberry Mountain Farm, 693 Blueberry Lane, Sayre. Family Resource Center in Tioga County program for young children. Find FRC information online at tioga.cce.cornell.edu or facebook.com/FRCTioga.
“MENTAL WELLNESS IN CHILDREN AND TEENS” PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Guthrie Pediatric Physician Philip Heavner, MD, will give a presentation; learn factors that influence mental wellness of children and teens and how to balance their social needs during this time of uncertainty.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by the “The Nate Gross Band.” Free admission. To assure the safety of attendees, CDC recommendations will be observed. In event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.
Thursday, July 29:
DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY DINNER, 4 p.m. until gone, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Free to the public.
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: We will be re-registering all new clients. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
“STEVE THE DIRTMEISTER” will present “Dragons and the Dinosaur Detectives” at 1:30 p.m. at the Waverly Glen large pavilion. Part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program. Public welcome.
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS, 10:30 a.m.-noon at Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Appointments are required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315, to schedule your appointment. A representative from Tioga Opportunities, Inc., will distribute a booklet of coupons for eligible individuals (60 years of age or older) whose monthly income if $1,986 or less for one-person household, $2,686 or less for two-person household.
Saturday, July 31:
POETRY READING, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Arts Council gallery, 179 Front St., Owego. Emily Vogel will read poetry from her forthcoming collection, “The House that Wailed.”
Sunday, Aug. 1:
CONCERT ON THE GREEN, 6 p.m., on the village green in East Smithfield. The family band “The Williamson Branch” will present a gospel message in concert. Bring your own lawn chair. In event of inclement weather, concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.
Monday, Aug. 2:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Music by Joe Lopreste. In event of rain, Muldoon Park concerts will be held at Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave. (chairs provided in church hall). Free. Public welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 3:
“CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS” BRASS QUINTET CONCERT, 3 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Presented by Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. Part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Concert Series. Public welcome.
