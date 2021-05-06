Thursday, May 6:
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER CELEBRATION, noon, on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse, Main Street, Towanda. Public invited to attend.
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER SERVICE, noon, at Muldoon Park in Waverly. Hosted by Waverly First Baptist Church. All are invited to attend.
PIGEON HAWKS ON MAIN STREET, 6-6:45 p.m., Front Street Bridge at River Street, Athens. Free program to observe our falcon neighbors. Join nature guide Rich Hanlon at Diahoga Trail’s south terminus at the Susquehanna Street Bridge; program may include a short quarter-mile walk on level pavement. Hosted by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection.
Friday, May 7:
”AN UNUSUAL YEAR IN ART: FEATURING ARTWORK FROM STUDENTS AT NEWARK VALLEY” EXHIBIT OPENING, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tioga Arts Council Gallery, 179 Front St., Owego. Featuring works primarily from juniors and seniors at Newark Valley High School. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. The exhibit will run through May 26. It will also be online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions and on social media.
Saturday, May 8:
SPRING CLEAN-UP EVENT, in Waverly, offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For those ages 60-plus, or under age 60 with a disability, who own their home and need help with light yard work. For more information or to apply, call (607) 687-4222, ext. 353, or visit www.tiogaopp.org/news. Applications accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
MOTHER’S DAY WILDFLOWER WALK, 10 a.m.-noon, Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Free. Join the park naturalist for a walk on the trails. Geared toward adults but families with children are welcome. Masks are required for all participants. Please wear appropriate footwear. Registration is required; call (570) 297-2734. Participation is limited.
Sunday, May 9:
MOTHER’S DAY WILDFLOWER WALK, 8 a.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre (meet near boat launch). Take mom to see some native Pennsylvania wildflowers in a 60-minute walk along the Diahoga Trail along the Susquehanna River. Event by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection.
Tuesday, May 11:
PICKUP FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., garage of the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is chicken spiedie, roll, french fries, pistachio fruit salad and cookie. All are welcome.
Wednesday, May 12:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 12-1 p.m., outside Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (across from library, in the parking lot). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Held rain or shine. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Thursday, May 13:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of the Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients. Please note: we will be distributing from our parking lot. We ask that you stay in your vehicle.
TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held from 4-6 p.m. at at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of meatball sub, macaroni salad, chips and cookie will be hosted by the Valley Kiwanis. Pickup is from the church parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Sunday, May 16:
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF SONGBIRD MIGRANTS, 8-9 a.m., Round Top Park, Athens Township. Meet at Round Top Park at parking lot nearest upper vista. Get to know names and personalities of birds that saturate forests with song. Event by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection.
Tuesday, May 18:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Tuesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 23:
COMMUNITY BUILD FOR VALLEY PLAYLAND. Friends of Valley Playland is in need of help for the build date. Ways that help is needed for this community project are: volunteers – (three shifts each for six days), both skilled and unskilled, email politilinda@gmail.com; funding – email loriallenunger@gmail.com for information or to make a contribution; and tools for workers – email gvergason@vergason.com (tools will be stored in a secure area, marked with your name and returned in as good or better condition). For questions, email any of the above or call (717) 433-0439. Look for Friends of Valley Playland on Facebook.
Thursday, May 20:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
”A HISTORY OF HATE GROUPS IN PENNSYLVANIA” PROGRAM, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Hosted by Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. With Dr. Philip Jenkins, a distinguished professor of history at Baylor University. For more information, please contact director@spaldinglibrary.org.
Saturday, May 22:
ANNUAL MEETING OF SOUTH LITCHFIELD (BUMPVILLE) CEMETERY ASSOCIATION, at the cemetery. Cleanup bee starting at 9 a.m., with meeting to follow at noon. In event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held in Rodney Arnold’s garage. All interested are encouraged to attend.
