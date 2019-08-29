Sunday, Sept. 1:

CORNHOLE AND CLAM BAKE TO BENEFIT THE KELLI SINSABAUGH FAMILY, Tanner’s Bar and Grill, 875 Route 199, Athens. Kelli and her son, Austin, 8, were involved in a car accident in South Carolina; Austin passed away from injuries sustained in the crash and Kelli requires surgery and has an extended recovery time. Clam bake begins at 11 a.m.; cost is $7 per dozen or $10 for dinner, includes sweet corn and salt potatoes. Cornhole registration begins at noon; $50 per team. There will be 50/50 drawings, silent auction, live auction and music. All proceeds go to help the family.

Monday, Sept. 2:

LABOR DAY CELEBRATION, Nichols American Legion, 119 Dean St., Nichols. Pulled pork dinner with two sides is $10. Raffles and 50/50 drawings. Come listen to “Hummel’s Jug” at 2 p.m. Open to the public.

Sunday, Sept. 8:

7TH ANNUAL MONROETON FIRE CO. RODEO, Mountaineer Park, Monroeton (junction of Route 220 and Route 414). Gates open at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. Little Buckaroo Rodeo at 1 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $5 for seniors ages 62 and older, $15 for ages 16-61, $5 for children ages 5-15 and free for ages 4 and under. Active military personnel admitted free (must show military I.D.). Tickets available at Fulmer Bros. Tire Service in Sayre; Shaffer’s Feed Mill in Monroeton; Shores Sisters in Wysox; Bradco Printers in Troy; Canton Independent Newspaper in Canton; Carstar DG Nicholas in Wyalusing; and Sullivan Review in Dushore. For more information, call Merle Bair at (570) 265-8647.

Monday, Sept. 9:

PASTA BUFFET FUNDRAISER for Valley Relief Council, 5-8 p.m., Beeman’s Restaurant, Elmira Street, Athens Township. Pre-sale tickets are $10 each; available at Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria and Sayre Public Library. For questions, call (570) 423-9617.

