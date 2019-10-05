Saturday, Oct. 5:
CHILI DINNER AND CONCERT, 5-7:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Chili dinner with all the fixings will be followed by a concert by the Mieczkowski Family. No cost for admission.
THIRD ANNUAL WALK FOR OUR BUDDIES, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Hornbrook Park, Towanda. Family friendly, approximately 1 mile walk, ends in time to cheer on finishers in the Sheshequin Half Marathon. Registration is free. Food and drink, music, dancing and more. Proceeds benefit Walk for Our Buddies, a local 501c3 that provides small grants to individuals with Down syndrome and their families, for things not covered by other funding sources. Visit the website www.tspt.biz/walkforourbuddies.html for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 6:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 2 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Presentation on “Waterfalls of the Finger Lakes” by author and naturalist Roger Fulton. Free and open to the public.
SILVER ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road, Berwick Turnpike, East Smithfield. Special “One Accord!” worship service at 11 a.m. with special guests to help celebrate, a 25th anniversary dinner to follow the service. For more information, call the church at (570) 596-4003.
Monday, Oct. 7:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during the meal.
Tuesday, Oct. 8:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Church of the Epiphany hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu will be potluck; come and be surprised. There will also be desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a homecooked meal and fellowship. An assortment of clothing will be available also.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Son of God,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 9:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Oct. 9 through Nov. 20 (not on Oct. 23). With Waverly Family Resource Center. Free hands-on program in which children and parents make a recipe together. Recommended for ages 4-10. Children must be accompanied by parent or other adult. Call (607) 687-4020 before Oct. 4 to register.
Thursday, Oct. 10:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Athens Rotary will serve meatball subs, chips, macaroni salad, dessert and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
LAUGH AND CRAFT, 6-7 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Come decorate Mason jar with leaves (real or artificial) and enjoy glow of LED tealight candle. Fun, free activity. Spaces are limited; call the library at (570) 297-2436 to reserve a spot.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meetings on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14.
VOLUNTEER OPEN HOUSE, 4-6 p.m., The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Open to people of all ages who have an interest in art, history or education to be a volunteer docent at the museum. Free event will include an introduction to the museum’s collections, refreshments and engaging gallery activities. For more information about this and other Rockwell events, visit https://rockwellmuseum.org/events/volunteer-open-house-2019/.
Friday, Oct. 11:
FLU SHOT CLINIC, 10 a.m.-noon, Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda. Provided by Bradford County Manor. For more information, call Bradford County Manor at (570) 297-4111.
Saturday, Oct. 12:
FALL TRAIL CHALLENGE, held by the Troy Area Horsemen’s Association (TAHA), starting at 10 a.m. at Alparon Park (Troy Fairgrounds), Troy. In hand, youth, novice and open divisions. The event benefits the 4-H state horse show exhibitors. Pre-registration suggested but is not required. For questions, visit the TAHA Facebook page.
Tuesday, Oct. 15:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “God the Father,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 16:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
HEALTH FAIR, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Flu shots available and exhibitors from local agencies. For more information, call (570) 395-3108.
Thursday, Oct. 17:
AUTHOR PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Sheryl Robinson will be discussing her book, “From Maspeth to Sugar Creek: A Story of Two Families.” Free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 18:
”THE WAVERLY, SAYRE AND ATHENS TRACTION COMPANY: BRADFORD COUNTY’S ONLY TROLLEY SYSTEM,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Saturday, Oct. 19:
GUTHRIE LADIES DAY OUT, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie Clinic atrium, Sayre. Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a free, fun day of local vendors, Guthrie services, refreshments and prizes. No cost to attend. Flu shots are free to the first 50 people. For more information or questions, call (570) 887-5148.
OLDROYD ALL-STAR BRASS ENSEMBLE CONCERT, 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy. Brass players coming from all over the Northeast, including Boston, Buffalo, Ithaca, Cincinnati and Washington, D.C. Sacred and orchestral music, as well as original works for brass. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, Oct. 20:
WHITE MASS, 11 a.m., Church of the Epiphany, Sayre. Public welcome to attend to help honor health care personnel in our area. A light reception will follow in the church hall. Doctors, nurses, medical students, technicians, administrators, EMTs, all other healthcare personnel, police, firefighters and first responders are invited to attend.
HEIFER HIKE, beginning at 1 p.m. Starts at Valley United Presbyterian Church parking lot, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Walk around the Village of Waverly via Chemung, Cayuta and Broad streets (approximately 2.5 miles), ending back at the church. Refreshments to follow. Benefit Heifer Int. mission to end poverty and world hunger.
Tuesday, Oct. 22:
OPEN HOUSE, 4-7 p.m., for Practical Nursing Program at Northern Tier Career Center, Towanda. Learn about program and tour the facility. For more information, call (570) 265-8113 or email tmathers@ntccschool.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Holy Spirit,” presented by Maureen Wright and Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 23:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE FOR SENIORS, 11 a.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Free music for adults age 60 and older. “The Len Souto Gypsy Band” will play. For more information or to make reservations for lunch following the performance, please call (570) 395-3108.
