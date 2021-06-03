Thursday, June 3:
FREE COMMUNITY DRIVE-THROUGH MEAL, 4 p.m. until gone, Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Drive-through only; first come, first serve. Menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, roll, and cake for dessert. All are welcome.
Saturday, June 5:
INVESTIGATING THE VERNAL POOL, 4 p.m. The Carantouan Greenway will investigate its vernal pool at its Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. The public is invited to join in the hunt for the creatures of the pool, such as wood frogs or spotted salamanders. For questions, call (607) 565-2636. Directions are on Carantouan Greenway website.
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM OPENS, 103 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. Featured exhibit for the 2021 season is “Downtown: A History of Sayre’s Business Community.” Museum is open Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call (570) 882-8221 or visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org.
Sunday, June 6:
“IF TREES COULD TALK: TALE OF THE SILVER MAPLE,” 8 a.m., Diahoga Trail at Riverfront Park in Sayre (meet near the boat launch). Join nature guide Rich Hanlon for this one-mile walk to learn about the Silver Maples that line the Susquehanna River’s banks. Handicap accessible. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
TOMMY ROCCO CONCERT, 6 p.m., on the Green in East Smithfield. Tommy Rocco will sing and play guitar, performing his original country gospel songs. In event of rain, concert will be held in sanctuary of East Smithfield Federated Church. Free to public; a love offering will be collected. Bring your own lawn chair. For questions, call Bernie at (570) 596-3202.
Monday, June 7:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout meal with menu of beef and gravy over noodles, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for a family member not in attendance should come after 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food items will be available.
Tuesday, June 8:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany garage, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is hamburger, hot dog, macaroni salad and rice pudding.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, June 9:
VIRTUAL “SUN SAFETY” PROGRAM with Tioga County Health Department, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For virtual program link, email Joan at jes49@cornell.edu or Donna at div22@cornell.edu.
Thursday, June 10:
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, June 10 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of chicken and biscuit, vegetable, fresh fruit and cookie will be available from Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary. Pickup is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Ain’t Misbehavin.’” Free. Public invited.
GRAY TREE FROGS PROGRAM, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre (gather at the parking lot at the north edge of the park). Hosted by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection. Participants will take a short walk into great amphibian habitat. Free. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
Sunday, June 13:
NATURE WRITING/SKETCHING, 8-9 a.m., Destiny Kinal Trail loop, just north of Riverfront Park, Sayre. Participants invited to walk the 1/4 mile trail and sketch or write about what inspires them along the path. Pencil and paper provided, or bring your own if you prefer. Gather at Riverfront Park near the boat launch. Led by nature guide Rich Hanlon. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
Tuesday, June 15:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, June 16:
AUTHOR DISCUSSION, via Zoom, 6 p.m. Hosted by Bradford County Library. Local author Lori Duffy Foster will discuss her new novel, “A Dead Man’s Eyes.” The program is free and open to the public. Contact the library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.