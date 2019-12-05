Thursday, Dec. 5:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. All are welcome.
Friday, Dec. 6:
ATHENS MINI GLOW, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Visit from Santa Claus and lighting of luminaries.
SOUTH WAVERLY CHRISTMAS WALK, 5 p.m., in the park behind South Waverly Village Hall. Hosted by South Waverly Fire Department. Free and open to all Valley residents. Coffee and hot chocolate available. Christmas Walks planned on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas (no walk will be held Dec. 13).
CHAIR YOGA CLASS FOR SENIORS, 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Additional classes on Monday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Led by Beth Herbst. No cost for classes, though donations to the library are appreciated. Attendance at all classes is not mandatory; participants can attend as few or many classes as they wish.
REMEMBRANCE TREE LIGHTING, 5 p.m., Robert Madigan Park, Plaza One, Towanda. Towanda VFW Post No. 1568, along with the American Legion, will be honoring veterans from Bradford County as part of a Wreaths Across America tribute at approximately 5:30 p.m. The tree will be decorated with dogtags with names of Bradford County veterans and their branch of service.
LIGHTS ON THE RIVER FESTIVAL, 5-8:30 p.m., downtown Owego. Evening with family-friendly activities, visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, strolling musicians, decorated trees, carolers, live reindeer, ice carving and more. Holiday lighting at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7:
CHRISTMAS PARTY, 4-6 p.m., North Barton Grange, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. There will be crafts, games and refreshments. Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
JOE WILLER MEMORIAL FOOD AND TOY DRIVE, 1 p.m., South Waverly Borough Hall. Hosted by South Waverly Fire Department. Toy donations will go to The Salvation Army and food donations will go to the Valley Food Pantry.
RED DOOR HOLIDAY PARTY AND COAT DISTRIBUTION, 2-5 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Coats, hats and mittens will be available for those in need. Please call (607) 249-6062 in advance for information about attending.
Saturday, Dec. 7 – Sunday, Dec. 8:
ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning, and Kids Rockwell Art Lab, 36 E. Market St., Corning. Admission is free to all ages during this holiday event. Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. On Dec. 7 only, visitors can enjoy cookie decorating and winter games from 3-6 p.m. (no registration necessary for this free experience). For more information, visit https://rockwellmuseum.org/events/holiday-open-house-2019/.
Sunday, Dec. 8:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, noon, Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Featuring holiday crafts for all ages. Free and open to the public.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAM, “A PIECE OF CHRISTMAS,” will be held at 6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens.
Monday, Dec. 9:
44TH ANNUAL LADIES’ CHRISTMAS TEA, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Theme this year is “Whiter Than Snow.” Singing and message by Ingrid Semans – a mom, pastor’s wife and biblical counselor from Dundee, N.Y. After the message, a time of refreshments and fellowship. Evening will end with singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight. Admission is free. Call (570) 888-5324 to RSVP.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, salad, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dining time. Next dinner will be held Jan. 6, 2020.
Tuesday, Dec. 10:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Death and Resurrection of Jesus,” presented by Cindy Holdridge. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Dec. 11:
SENIOR SCAM PREVENTION PROGRAM, 9:30 a.m., Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A presentation on scams and how senior citizens can avoid falling victim to fraud. Adults age 60 and older are invited to attend this free event, though donations are greatly appreciated. For more information, or to make reservations for lunch following the presentation, call (570) 888-2387.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Dec. 12:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Athens Health & Rehab will serve spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens and Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
Friday, Dec. 13:
STORYTIME WITH SANTA, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. story times at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. All ages invited. Mellie the Therapy Dog will also be visiting. Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) will have a pop-up food pantry this day between 10 a.m.-noon; no income guidelines, bring I.D. and boxes/bags for food.
TINSEL ‘N LIGHTS, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly.
LOVE LIGHT TREE CELEBRATION AND READING OF NAMES, 7 p.m., main lobby of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Hosted by the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Public invited. A light in memory or in honor of a loved one can be purchased in the hospital lobby.
Saturday, Dec. 14:
”CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS,” 9 a.m.-noon, in front of Sayre Theatre. Hosted by WATS-WAVR. Individuals, businesses, schools and community groups, and churches are invited to make monetary contributions or donations of unwrapped toys for the less fortunate girls and boys of the area.
VISIT FROM SANTA, 10-11:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Free and open to public. Santa will read holiday stories and listen to each’s child’s Christmas wishes. Parents can take photos of their child with Santa. Crafts, activities and light refreshments; each child will receive a book to take home.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Vendors, homemade craft items and fresh baked goods.
FREE CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY, 5 p.m., hosted by and held at Lockwood Volunteer Fire Co., Inc., 34 Main St., Lockwood. Open to everyone; no age limits. There will be hot dogs, chips, punch, cookies, beverages and snacks. Santa Claus will visit and bring a little something for each child. A movie, with popcorn supplied, is expected be shown.
Sunday, Dec. 15:
CHRISTMAS CANTATA, 3 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 58 Main St., Nichols. Free. Light refreshments served.
LIVE NATIVITY, 4-6 p.m., Rome Fire Co. grounds, Rome. Join us as we portray the holy night of Jesus’ birth. Donations of hats, gloves and blankets will be accepted. Sponsored by the Rome Presbyterian, Rome United Methodist and North Orwell Union churches. Free and open to all. Donations will be accepted for hats, gloves and blankets to help those in need.
Monday, Dec. 16:
HOLIDAY PARTY, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Hosted by Family Resource Centers of Tioga County, N.Y., and Sayre Health Care Center. For young children and their parents. Games, crafts, snacks and a special visitor. Please RSVP by calling (607) 687-4020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.