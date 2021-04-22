Thursday, April 22:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP DINNER, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hot dogs, baked beans, fruit and packaged dessert. Meal is takeout only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in each vehicle. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending upon available supply.
EARTH DAY HERB GARDENING, 2:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. All materials will be provided; participants receive a pot, soil and seeds. Supplies are limited; RSVP via Facebook messenger to the library or email acaplan@sayrepl.org.
EARTH DAY TREE PLANTING EVENT, 9 a.m.-noon. Carantouan Greenway and Penelec will be teaming up to plant trees at the Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in Barton. Volunteers are welcome to help plant bare-root trees. Meet at the Reserve parking lot. For questions, call (607) 565-2636.
Friday, April 23:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Saturday, April 24:
SAYRE BOROUGH CLEAN UP EVENT, 9-11 a.m. Meet at Howard Elmer Park in downtown Sayre (across from the hospital) at 9 a.m. to receive instructions and bags, which will be provided. Please bring your own gloves. All are invited to participate in this community service event.
ANNUAL DIAHOGA TRAIL EARTH DAY CLEANUP, 1-3 p.m., meet at pavilion at Sayre Riverfront Park. Rain date is Sunday, April 25 from 1-3 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather. For more information, contact Linda Politi at politilinda@gmail.com.
EARTH DAY BIRD WALK, 9-11 a.m., Waterman Conservation Education Center, 403 Hilton Road, Apalachin. Enjoy a birding hike on the center’s trails. Sturdy shoes recommended. Attendance is limited and an RSVP is required to save your spot; email info@watermancenter.org to attend.
DRUG TAKE BACK DAY 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., CASA-Trinity Owego, 72 North Ave., Owego, and Spencer Fire Department, 41 N. Main St., Spencer. Public can drop off unwanted, unused or expired medications (prescription and over-the-counter) to be disposed of safely, no questions asked.
Sunday, April 25:
HYGIENE POP UP PANTRY, noon until gone, parking lot of Hughes Notary Services, 706 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. Limit one bag per person; first come, first serve. Personal care and hygiene items will be available. Event held by Liz Terwilliger and Community Solutions.
HAM AND SCALLOPED POTATOES DINNER, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. Drive through/take out. Menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and butter and applesauce. Donations appreciated.
VOLUNTEER RECRUITMENT AND PLANNING EVENT FOR WYSOX HAUNTED HOUSE, 2-4 p.m., at the haunted house pavilion, 22537 Route 187, Wysox. Pizza and drinks provided; finger food dish to pass is encouraged. Anyone age 14 and older who is interested in volunteering at this year’s event is encouraged to attend. Minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Volunteers may be able to claim community service credit. For more information, visit http://www.BOOinc.org or call (570) 485-4472.
Monday, April 26:
POP UP FOOD PANTRY, 11 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free food giveaway for those in need, sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
DRIVE THROUGH FOOD GIVEAWAY, 1 p.m., East Smithfield Township Equipment Building. Come in Factory Lane next to the Dollar General. Go straight back toward the playground. Sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
Tuesday, April 27:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Thursday, April 29:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the church’s large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Sunday, May 2:
COMMUNITY VARIETY RECITAL, 4 p.m., parlor of First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 121 W. Main St., Troy. Afternoon of instrumental and vocal solos and chamber music featuring community members. Free and open to the public. Enjoy online or in person.
Tuesday, May 4:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Elks Club, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Saturday, May 8:
SPRING CLEAN-UP EVENT, in Waverly, offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For those ages 60-plus, or under age 60 with a disability, who own their home and need help with light yard work. For more information or to apply, call (607) 687-4222, ext. 353, or visit www.tiogaopp.org/news. Applications accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
MOTHER’S DAY WILDFLOWER WALK, 10 a.m.-noon, Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Free. Join the park naturalist for a walk on the trails. Geared toward adults but families with children are welcome. Masks are required for all participants. Please wear appropriate footwear. Registration is required; call (570) 297-2734. Participation is limited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.