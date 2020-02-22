Ongoing:
FOOD DRIVE, through Feb. 29. South Creek Lions Club has collection boxes in Gillett at Shedden’s, Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank and Dollar General. Items collected will go to the local food pantry to help those in need. Items will be collected weekly; only non-perishable food items, please.
Saturday, Feb. 22:
MOVIE NIGHT, Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. The movie, “Run the Race” will be shown. Join us at 4 p.m. for a time of gathering and snacks. The movie will start at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome for this free event.
MEET THE ILLUSTRATOR, 1 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Katie Campbell, illustrator of the “Little Laveau” series, will give a reading and talk about the process of illustrating this story series. Meet Katie, hear a story and enjoy a New Orleans treat of beignets, and partake in an activity. Free and open to the public. Families encouraged to attend.
Monday, Feb. 24:
SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY MASS FOR THE DECEASED, 6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Held in upstairs level. Dinner to follow.
Tuesday, Feb. 25:
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 6-7:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Ages 16 and up for performers only. Bring your own instrument, original writing, poetry, spoken word or skit. Sign-up sheet will allow for three songs or 10 minutes of performance time. PA system provided. Public welcome. For more information, call (570) 888-2256 or visit www.sayrepl.org.
26TH ANNUAL “CAT SPAY DAY” IN WAVERLY. Coupons redeemable for free cat spay/neuter surgery by participating veterinarians are available to qualifying Waverly residents (senior citizens, disabled persons, low-income individuals and multi-cat caretakers). Coupons distributed Feb. 25-28 only. To schedule an appointment for kitten/adult cat, call (570) 395-3668 on Feb. 25-28 only between 2-7 p.m. Sponsored by Paws and Claws Society, in partnership with Gemini Farm and local veterinarians.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Saints: Christian Models,” presented by John Schoonover and Maureen Wright. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Feb. 26:
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Ash Wednesday begins the church’s 40-day journey toward Easter. Community is invited to attend.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICES, with imposition of ashes, at both 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE, with imposition of ashes, 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Rev. Helen Learn presiding; all are welcome.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Waverly, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Service held in Lincoln Lounge. Ashes will be available for those who choose.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Friday, Feb. 28:
PROGRAM FOR SENIORS, on the importance of participating in the 2020 Census, at 10 a.m. at the Valley Active Living Center, basement of the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Adults age 60 and over are encouraged to attend. For more information or to make a reservation for lunch, call (570) 888-2387.
MEDICARE 101 SEMINAR, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Helpful knowledge to prevent late enrollment penalties or coverage gaps for those who will be new to Medicare next year or those who want to navigate Medicare more effectively. To register, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc., at (607) 687-4120, ext. 331.
Saturday, Feb. 29:
MOVIE NIGHT, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. “Moses,” a DVD of a Sight & Sound theater production, will be shown. Free admission. Light refreshments will be served. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
MOVIE NIGHT, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. The movie, “The Little Princess,” starring Shirley Temple, will be shown. Admission and refreshments by donation. Gift to each little girl who comes dressed as a princess. Non-alcoholic Shirley Temples will be served.
Sunday, March 1:
FIRST SUNDAYS EVENT, 1 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Event will be a celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Crafts, games, stories and more. Free. Refreshments provided. Public welcome.
Tuesday, March 3:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “What Is Lent?,” presented by team. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS SEMINAR, 1:30-3 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free to public, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot. Informational packets available upon request. Offered by Katie Wait of Tioga County Public Health Department.
Wednesday, March 4:
DEVOTION AND LIGHT LUNCH, noon, First Baptist Church of Waverly, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Held each Wednesday through April 8 at noon at the church. Devotion given by various pastors. Part of the church’s Lenten activities.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
