October 11
SUSQUEHANNA RIVER TRAIL WALK: Change is as constant for the wildlife of the Susquehanna River as it is for the busy lives we lead. A look at the adaptations of some plants and animals along the trail reveals that the river, like an artist, is constantly shaping and reshaping the sediment, rocks, and forests that line its banks. Enjoy this one-mile guided walk along the Diahoga Trail starting at Riverfront Park in Sayre, Pa. on Sunday Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. Meet near the boat launch. If you have questions about this event, contact Rich Hanlon at RHANLON@SUSUMC.ORG or 412-992-6648.
October 13
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: There will be a free community meal sponsored by the Catholic Community of the Epiphany on Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Epiphany Church on Elmer Ave. in Sayre The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, Garlic Bread and pistachio salad. The meal is take-out only so when you pull into the parking lot, proceed to the parish garage, stay in your car.
October 22
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: There will be a free community meal Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly NY. This will be a drive-thru only event. Please enter the parking lot from Park Avenue and follow directions to kitchen door entrance. Meal includes: Meatball sandwiches, coleslaw, chips and dessert. Masks are required. Social distancing protocols will be followed.
