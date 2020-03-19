Thursday, March 19:
PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER scheduled at the Valley Active Living Center in Athens has been canceled.
ITALIAN BAKED CHICKEN DINNER at the Sons and Daughters of Italy in Sayre has been canceled.
Monday, March 23:
PASTA BUFFET AND RAFFLE to benefit Valley Relief Council Home Safety Program, to be held at Beeman’s Restaurant, has been postponed.
Thursday, March 26:
RABIES VACCINATION CLINIC, 6-8 p.m., Waverly Village Barn, 81 Spring St., Waverly. Open to cats, dogs and ferrets. There is a $10 suggested donation. Pre-register at www.health.ny.gov/go2clinic/54. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Bring any past rabies shot records. For questions, call Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8600.
Friday, March 27:
BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.
Saturday, March 28:
CHICKEN AND BISCUIT DINNER at Athens United Methodist Church has been canceled.
TRIVIA NIGHT to support the Sayre High School sports teams. Sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. Event was moved from March 14. At 6 p.m. at SHS cafeteria; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $30 per team, with a limit of six people per team. Payment is due at time of sign-up; cash or check only. Make checks payable to “Sayre Redskin Club.” Deadline to sign up is March 21. Contact redskinclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook. Prizes are $100 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.