Thursday, Dec. 10:
TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of meatball sub will be available from the Athens Rotary. Pick up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
Friday, Dec. 11:
“DRIVE-THRU SANTA” VISIT, at Williams Body Shop in Athens, has been canceled.
ZOOM STORYTIME WITH SANTA, 10-11 a.m., online. Hosted by Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. Santa joins us from the North Pole to read a couple of his favorite Christmas stories and talk with the children about their Christmas wishes! Email Ms. Jess at jwhite@spaldinglibrary.org for the Zoom link.
THE VALLEY CHORUS VIRTUAL CONCERT VIDEO, located online at www.valleychorus.org or the Facebook page of The Valley Chorus. “The First Noel/Pachelbel’s Canon” will be released on this date. Donations accepted, and can be made online or mailed to The Valley Chorus, P.O. Box 145, Athens, PA 18810.
Friday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 12:
NORTH POLE DELIVERY SERVICE, Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. On Dec. 11 from 5-7 p.m. and Dec. 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop off your letters to Santa, take your own picture with a Christmas backdrop and pick up Make Your Own Christmas Card kit. Hosted by Athens Business Association. Additional days and times for the event are Monday, Dec. 14 from 2-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 2-4 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 18 from 2-4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12:
VIRTUAL VISIT WITH SANTA, 1-2 p.m., online via Zoom. Presented by Waverly Free Library. Join us for a virtual visit with Santa from his workshop. Register using this link: https://bit.ly/2Hrvfno. Santa will read stories and chat with participants.
ONLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT BY THE ORCHESTRA OF THE SOUTHERN FINGER LAKES (OSFL), 7:30 p.m. On Facebook and YouTube. Featuring holiday concert favorite music. For anyone needing technical assistance viewing the concert videos, contact the OSFL office at info@osfl.org or (607) 936-2873.
Tuesday, Dec. 15:
ELDER LAW CLINIC, held via phone call, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc., in conjunction with the NYS Bar Association. Tioga County residents over the age of 60 can register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with a local attorney. To schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, by 4 p.m. on Dec. 11. Appointments are limited.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Death and the Resurrection of Jesus,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
