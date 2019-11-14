Saturday, Nov. 16:
HUNTERS’ BREAKFAST, 4-11 a.m., North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. All hunters and public welcome. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, toast or sausage gravy with biscuit, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Saturday, Nov. 23:
TRIVIA NIGHT, sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. At 6 p.m. in Sayre High School cafeteria. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 16. Join us for trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $5 per person (limit of six people per team); payment due at time of signup. Cash or check only; make checks payable to Sayre Redskin Club. Prizes are $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. Contact redskinsclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook.
HAM DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION, 3-6 p.m., Barton Community Club. Ham, potatoes, vegetable, cabbage salad, dessert and beverage. Dinner is $9; half dinner is $5. Takeouts available. Drawing at 6 p.m. (need not be present to win).
Thursday, Nov. 28:
13TH ANNUAL SAYRE TURKEY TROT, beginning in front of Sayre Theatre, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Free Kids Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. (ages 10 and under). USATF Certified 5K course for teams and individuals at 10 a.m. For additional race information/registration, visit www.sayreturkeytrot.com. Last-minute registration and early packet pickup on Nov. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Patterson Auditorium on Guthrie Campus. Proceeds benefit Guthrie Cancer Care Fund.
