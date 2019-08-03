Saturday, Aug. 3:
HOLIDAY DECOR SALE, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. New and gently used decor for all holidays will be sold.
Saturday, Aug. 3:
CHICKEN/RIB BARBECUE, 11 a.m.-gone, Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Full dinners or meat only. Eat in or takeout. Hosted by Waverly Methodist Men’s Club.
Wednesday, Aug. 14:
WINE AND DINE + A BREW OR TWO, 5-8 p.m., grounds of Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Fundraiser for the library and Tioga Point Museum in Athens. Tickets on sale at the library and museum; $20 in advance or $30 at event. Held rain or shine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.