Saturday, Aug. 3:

HOLIDAY DECOR SALE, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. New and gently used decor for all holidays will be sold.

CHICKEN/RIB BARBECUE, 11 a.m.-gone, Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Full dinners or meat only. Eat in or takeout. Hosted by Waverly Methodist Men’s Club.

Wednesday, Aug. 14:

WINE AND DINE + A BREW OR TWO, 5-8 p.m., grounds of Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Fundraiser for the library and Tioga Point Museum in Athens. Tickets on sale at the library and museum; $20 in advance or $30 at event. Held rain or shine.

