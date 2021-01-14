Thursday, Jan. 14:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of ham, potato casserole, vegetable, roll and dessert will be available. Pickup is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Friday, Jan. 15:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS PROGRAM. Held virtually at 2 p.m. each Friday from Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Six-week program to provide skills to help caregivers with skills to take care of themselves while caring for someone else. Spots are limited; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a space. No cost to participate; participants receive the course book for free.
Monday, Jan. 18:
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: FREE ADMISSION, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Free admission for all ages.
Tuesday, Jan. 19:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Liturgy of the Word,” presented by Father Andrew. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.