Saturday, Dec. 14:
”CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS,” 9 a.m.-noon, in front of Sayre Theatre. Hosted by WATS-WAVR. Individuals, businesses, schools and community groups, and churches are invited to make monetary contributions or donations of unwrapped toys for the less fortunate girls and boys of the area.
VISIT FROM SANTA, 10-11:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Free and open to public. Santa will read holiday stories and listen to each child’s Christmas wishes. Parents can take photos of their child with Santa. Crafts, activities and light refreshments; each child will receive a book to take home.
STORYTIME AND BLOCK PARTY, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Open to all ages.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Vendors, homemade craft items and fresh baked goods.
FREE CHRISTMAS PARTY, 5 p.m., hosted by and held at Lockwood Volunteer Fire Co., Inc., 34 Main St., Lockwood. Open to everyone; no age limits. There will be hot dogs, chips, punch, cookies, beverages and snacks. Santa Claus will visit and bring a little something for each child. A movie, with popcorn supplied, is expected be shown.
HOLIDAY MAGIC IN NEWARK VALLEY, 4-8 p.m. Activities outside at the village green, at the Tappan Spaulding Library, and in the Noble Room of the Municipal Building in Newark Valley. Free community event. Food, music, decorated trees on the village green, gingerbread house display and library open house (free book for all visiting children). Santa Claus will visit. Live nativity. Presented by the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15:
SOUTH WAVERLY CHRISTMAS WALK, 5 p.m., in the park behind South Waverly Village Hall. Hosted by South Waverly Fire Department. Free and open to all Valley residents. Coffee and hot chocolate available. Christmas Walks planned on Fridays (except on Dec. 13), Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas.
Sunday, Dec. 15:
CHRISTMAS CANTATA, 3 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 58 Main St., Nichols. Free. Light refreshments served.
LIVE NATIVITY, 4-6 p.m., Rome Fire Co. grounds, Rome. Join us as we portray the holy night of Jesus’ birth. Donations of hats, gloves and blankets will be accepted. Sponsored by the Rome Presbyterian, Rome United Methodist and North Orwell Union churches. Free and open to all. Donations will be accepted for hats, gloves and blankets to help those in need.
INSPIRATIONAL PROGRAM, 11 a.m. service at Windham Center Community Church, off Highway 187, just south of Cotton Hollow Road, 35 Church Lane, Rome. Local author and speaker Brad Cummings will ask the question, “Does God Exist?” and give a response to skeptics and seekers. Dish-to-pass meal to follow the service, and an opportunity to meet the author.
Monday, Dec. 16:
HOLIDAY PARTY, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Hosted by Family Resource Centers of Tioga County, N.Y., and Sayre Health Care Center. For young children and their parents. Games, crafts, snacks and a special visitor. Please RSVP by calling (607) 687-4020.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Patterson Building of Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
Tuesday, Dec. 17:
HOLIDAY STORY TIME WITH SANTA, 6-7:15 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Craft, songs and stories.
ANNUAL CANDLELIGHT MEMORIAL SERVICE, 6 p.m., Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens. The Rev. Linda Rogers will share words of comfort and support. Public invited to attend this memorial service to light a candle in memory of their loved one. Please bring a photo of your loved one to the funeral home or email one to funeral@loweryservice.com by Monday, Dec. 16, as there will be a video presentation during the service. Refreshments will be served.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Patterson Building of Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Mary, Our Blessed Mother,” presented by Maureen Wright. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Dec. 18:
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE FOR SENIORS, 11 a.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Singer Dan Earl will give a musical performance. Lunch will be served following the program, featuring minestrone soup, Greek salad with chicken, tropical fruit and pasta salad. For more information or to make reservations for lunch, call (570) 395-3108.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Dec. 19:
SIP, SHOP AND STROLL, 5-8 p.m., downtown Sayre. Hosted by Sayre Business Association. Sayre businesses will be participating and offering refreshments. Santa and Mrs. Claus will stroll the streets and carolers will be singing.
COMMUNITY BLUE CHRISTMAS SERVICE, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Service is for those who struggle with the loss of loved ones during the holiday season. Other Valley churches will be part of this service. All are welcome. For more information, call (570) 888-2683.
Friday, Dec. 20:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL AND FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meal and clothing giveaway held the third Friday of each month.
