Monday, March 23:

PASTA BUFFET AND RAFFLE to benefit Valley Relief Council Home Safety Program, to be held at Beeman’s Restaurant, has been postponed.

Thursday, March 26:

RABIES VACCINATION CLINIC, 6-8 p.m., Waverly Village Barn, 81 Spring St., Waverly. Open to cats, dogs and ferrets. There is a $10 suggested donation. Pre-register at www.health.ny.gov/go2clinic/54. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Bring any past rabies shot records. For questions, call Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8600.

Friday, March 27:

BAKED FISH DINNER at the Church of the Epiphany has been canceled.

Saturday, March 28:

CHICKEN AND BISCUIT DINNER at Athens United Methodist Church has been canceled.

TRIVIA NIGHT to support the Sayre High School sports teams has been canceled.

